Today, Sony hosted its first State of Play event of 2024, showcasing several of the games that will be hitting the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 in the coming year. A remake of Until Dawn, Death Stranding 2, Rise of the Ronin, and Stellar Blade were among the single-player exclusive games showcased. Additionally, Konami made an appearance to promote two brand-new Silent Hill titles, one of which was shadow-dropped today.

The January 2024 State of Play featured over fifteen games. If you were unable to watch the event in real-time, let's give a recap of what all went through the event1

Here are the top 5 announcements from the State of Play 2024!

1. Death Stranding 2: On the beach

The long trailer for Death Stranding 2, now officially called Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, was released by Kojima Productions. Sam Porter Bridges from Norman Reedus makes a reappearance, and it seems he's fighting against a brand-new team named Drawbridge.

One of the most bizarre scenes in this teaser was a long scene in which a possible antagonist used a hybrid weapon that could discharge lightning and was a combination of chainsaw and guitar. Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, Troy Baker, and others will be featured in DS2.

Advertisement

2. Stellar Blade to launch in April

Developer Shift Up's single-player action game Stellar Blade is one of the major 2024 PS5 exclusives. Even though the game wasn't played much in 2023, it made a strong comeback in this State of Play.

The game's premise, world, characters, mission system, exploration, adversaries, skill and upgrade systems, combat, and more were all briefly described in the Stellar Blade video. In the end, it was confirmed that Stellar Blade will be available for the PS5 on April 26.

3. Silent Hill launched today

At the State of Play, Konami made an appearance to introduce the free-to-play spin-off of Silent Hill, titled The Short Message, which will launch later today. A new trailer for Konami's upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake was also released, although it did not provide a timeframe or date of release.

4. Sonic x Shadow Generations to release in Autumn 2024

Sonic x Shadow Generations, an improved remaster of Sonic Generations with fresh content starring Shadow the Hedgehog, was unveiled by SEGA. The 2011 original Sonic Generations featured additional stages where Shadow assumes the lead in addition to the same levels we saw in the teaser video. Autumn 2024 will see its release on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

5. Until Dawn to be released for PS5 and PC

Sony also revealed that a remastered edition of Supermassive's PS4 choice-driven horror game is in the works following the news that a cinematic adaptation of Until Dawn is in the works. Ballistic Moon is the developer behind the project, and we were able to see the improved graphics in the remaster. It will be launched later this year for the PS5 and PC and is being created by Ballistic Moon, a new firm.

Other major announcements by Sony State of Play

The launch trailer for Helldivers 2.

PS5's Zenless Zone Zero has been confirmed.

The launch trailer for Foamstars.

Dave the Diver will debut on PlayStation systems in April, and in May, he will make a crossover with Godzilla.

When V Rising ends its early access later this year, it will be available on PS5.

A new trailer for Judas, the developer's next game after BioShock, has been released.

Later this year, Metro Awakening VR for PSVR2 will be released.

February 8 is when Legendary Tales for PlayStation VR2 will launch.

There is a new trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2.

An extended gameplay trailer for Rise of the Ronin was released before its March 22 release date.

On February 6, a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play will take place.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's Video Of Walking With Tesla Optimus Humanoid Robot Goes Viral; WATCH