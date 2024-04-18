Starting on Tuesday, Apple will begin to distribute iOS apps over the web to users in the European Union. Developers may sell iPhone apps for direct download to EU users directly from their websites if they choose to participate and meet Apple's standards, which include notarizing the app.

This is a significant shift for a mobile ecosystem that would not allow "sideloading." Due to its walled garden policy, Apple has historically been able to channel almost all income from iOS developers through its App Store. However, that buffer is being destroyed in the EU as a result of new rules that the App Store must abide by, which the manufacturer of the iPhone has been required to do since the beginning of this month.

How to install an app from the developers' website on an iPhone

An iPhone running iOS 17.5 Beta 2 is required for the user to download iOS apps via the web. Tapping the "Download" (or "Install") button on a website will prompt the user to allow app downloads from their iPhone settings if it's their first time downloading from a developer.

By permitting the external installation, you allow the developer access to your data and accept their terms and conditions. If you proceed, the iPhone will download the external app by scanning your face ID.

A screen informing users that "updates and purchases in this app will be managed by the developer" is part of the follow-up flow design that Apple unveiled during the briefing. It also includes a suggestion for users to "verify the information below before installing," which is displayed above a card that includes some basic app information and screenshots along with a link to view "more" information.

Considering that Apple has only recently begun to distribute iOS apps online, it is unclear if the EU will intervene to examine this part of Apple's DMA compliance in further detail. Developers can now reach customers in the EU through a third channel as well: by submitting a marketplace app to Apple, they can ask to sell their software through a platform-hosted alternative store they own.

