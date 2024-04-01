April Fool's Day is here, a popular unofficial global festival of humor and practical jokes! April Fool's Day is observed annually on April 1st and is a day dedicated to spreading hoaxes and playing practical jokes.

US States that rank among the top 10 pranksters states celebrating April Fool's Day

It offers an opportunity to make amends and have a good laugh together through lighter trickery, all while fostering camaraderie and entertaining antics. It is widely acknowledged in the media and popular culture, which is why many countries celebrate it with great zeal. However, some states celebrate April Fool's Day more than others. Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana were all among the top 10.

The online entertainment and gaming portal Casino.org surveyed 3,000 Americans to find out their thoughts on the occasion and what practical jokes they would be pulling this year.

Montana won first place, therefore the state must have a funny bone. Third place went to Louisianans, 34.8% of whom said they planned to pull an April Fool's joke on someone. Texas ranked tenth, and Oklahoma trailed closely in fourth place.

Which practical jokes are Louisianans most fond of? Prank calls, jump scares, and eerie plastic bugs will make your skin crawl. Texans agree, but Oklahomans like teepeeing and ding-dong abandoning more.

According to 73% of Louisiana pranksters, their preferred target is usually someone they're hanging out with friends, and 65% of them stated they like to target someone at home. You should take extra care to check your surroundings before entering a room if you live with tricksters. Peeking fun at friends is most common among Texans and Oklahomans. Watch out for who you put your trust in!

