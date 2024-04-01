April Fool’s Day 2024: Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma among top prankster US states celebrating

Today, April 1 is observed as April Fool's Day and is a day to celebrate friendship, playfully trick others, and heal ties through trickery.

By Marita Pinto
Published on Apr 01, 2024  |  04:35 PM IST |  2.6K
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Image courtesy: Twitter

April Fool's Day is here, a popular unofficial global festival of humor and practical jokes! April Fool's Day is observed annually on April 1st and is a day dedicated to spreading hoaxes and playing practical jokes. 

US States that rank among the top 10 pranksters states celebrating April Fool's Day

It offers an opportunity to make amends and have a good laugh together through lighter trickery, all while fostering camaraderie and entertaining antics. It is widely acknowledged in the media and popular culture, which is why many countries celebrate it with great zeal. However, some states celebrate April Fool's Day more than others. Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana were all among the top 10.


The online entertainment and gaming portal Casino.org surveyed 3,000 Americans to find out their thoughts on the occasion and what practical jokes they would be pulling this year.

Montana won first place, therefore the state must have a funny bone. Third place went to Louisianans, 34.8% of whom said they planned to pull an April Fool's joke on someone. Texas ranked tenth, and Oklahoma trailed closely in fourth place.

Which practical jokes are Louisianans most fond of? Prank calls, jump scares, and eerie plastic bugs will make your skin crawl. Texans agree, but Oklahomans like teepeeing and ding-dong abandoning more.

Related Stories

Harvard University removes human skin binding off of book from 19th century
trending
Harvard University removes human skin binding off of book from 19th century
Largest crane on US Eastern seaboard to help clear Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage
trending
Largest crane on US Eastern seaboard to help clear Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage

According to 73% of Louisiana pranksters, their preferred target is usually someone they're hanging out with friends, and 65% of them stated they like to target someone at home. You should take extra care to check your surroundings before entering a room if you live with tricksters. Peeking fun at friends is most common among Texans and Oklahomans. Watch out for who you put your trust in!

ALSO READ: Why is April Fool's Day celebrated on April 1? Exploring its history and significance

Know more about April Fool's Day

What is the history of April Fool's Day?
The most widely accepted account of how April 1st came to be associated with the holiday comes from 16th-century France, though there are numerous other explanations as well. April 1st has been observed as April Fool's Day for several centuries. The Council of Trent in 1563 agreed that France would move from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar, which was implemented in 1582. Before the ruling, the spring equinox, which falls between the end of March and the beginning of April, was the date of New Year's celebration. The New Year celebration was shifted to January once the new calendar was adopted. Yet, some people kept celebrating the new year in March or April, and individuals who had chosen this practice became the target of jokes and pranks. Known as April Fools, those groups of people were the targets of practical jokes.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles