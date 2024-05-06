Who is Michael Aaron Jayne? Everything about truck driver accused of fatally shooting Santaquin police officer

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

A police officer died during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 15. The suspect, identified as Michael Aaron Jayne, a 42-year-old truck driver, allegedly struck the officer with his truck, killing him, as per ABC News.

The incident in Santaquin

The incident began early Sunday morning when a Santaquin police officer and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a semitrailer around 6:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a person standing on the back of the rig as it traveled north on Interstate 15. However, the routine stop turned tragic when the driver, later identified as Michael Aaron Jayne, allegedly tried to flee the scene.

According to Spanish Fork police, Jayne allegedly drove the semitrailer away during the stop, then turned around and drove the wrong way down the interstate. In the ensuing chaos, the rig collided with two police cars and killed the Santaquin officer, who died on the scene from his injuries.

Manhunt and arrest

Following the incident, authorities launched an urgent manhunt for Jayne and requested public assistance. As law enforcement agencies raced to apprehend the suspect, descriptions of Jayne and his vehicle, a white Ford F-150 truck with Utah license plate number 2D7TR, spread widely.

According to reports, Jayne fled the scene on foot after allegedly stealing several vehicles, including a pickup truck. However, his arrest came later that same Sunday after a short chase in the Vernal area, about 160 miles east of Santaquin.

Community response

The tragic death of the Santaquin police officer sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents and law enforcement officials stunned by the senseless act of violence. During a news conference, Spanish Fork police Lieutenant Cory Slaymaker expressed the department's grief, saying, "Our entire department is hurt. And the family of the officer is hurt because of a senseless act by one individual."

Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased officer pending notification of the next of kin. As the investigation continues, questions remain about Jayne's alleged actions and the circumstances surrounding the presence of a person on the semitrailer.

Ongoing investigation

While Jayne remains in custody on serious charges, including the alleged intentional killing of a police officer, investigators are still piecing together the events leading up to the tragic incident. The investigation's goal is to uncover the sequence of events, identify any potential accomplices, and provide answers to the grieving community.

Spanish Fork police Lieutenant Cory Slaymaker stated that the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward. "Who was riding on the back of the semitrailer and why was still being investigated?" Slaymaker asked.

