Apple reveals next-gen iPad Pro lineup at let loose event; OLED screens, M4 chip, and more

Apple fans all over the world are buzzing with excitement as the tech giant prepares for its first major event of 2024, the highly anticipated Let Loose event on May 7. This event promises to show off the next generation of iPads, including significant upgrades to both the iPad Pro and iPad Air models, as well as improvements to their accompanying accessories as per 9to5 Mac.

OLED screens and thinner designs

The event's spotlight will undoubtedly be on the iPad Pro lineup, which is set to receive its most significant upgrade yet: the introduction of OLED screens. Both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch models will include this cutting-edge technology, which promises increased brightness and contrast for a truly immersive viewing experience. Furthermore, these new displays will allow for more streamlined designs, with the 12.9-inch model expected to be 20% thinner and the 11-inch model 15% thinner.

Powerful performance with the M4 chip

Adding to the excitement is speculation that Apple's latest M4 chip will be included in the iPad Pro models. This new chip, which is expected to debut with the Pro iPads before making its way into the Mac lineup, promises significant improvements in performance and efficiency. With the M4 chip at its heart, the iPad Pro is set to provide unparalleled power and productivity for years to come.

According to Bloomberg's Gurman, "The M4 chip represents a major leap forward in terms of performance and efficiency, positioning the iPad Pro as a true powerhouse device."

Redesigned accessories for enhanced productivity

In addition to groundbreaking upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple plans to release redesigned accessories aimed at improving the user experience. A redesigned Magic Keyboard, exclusive to iPad Pro models, is expected to have an aluminum base for a more laptop-like feel, a larger trackpad, and possibly a row of function buttons. These enhancements are poised to boost productivity to new heights, meeting the needs of both professionals and creatives.

"The redesigned Magic Keyboard reflects our commitment to innovation and user-centric design," explained Apple's VP of Product Marketing, adding, "We believe these enhancements will revolutionize the way users interact with their iPads, making them more versatile and intuitive than ever before."

Price increases and release date for iPadOS 17.5

While consumers are excited about the next-generation iPad Pro lineup, they should also be prepared for potential price increases. Base prices for the new models are expected to rise by at least $100 to reflect the increased value of the upgraded features and accessories. However, for users looking for top-tier technology, the iPad Pro's enhanced capabilities and performance make the investment worthwhile.

Along with the hardware announcements, Apple is expected to announce the release date for iPadOS 17.5 at the event. While details about new features are scarce, users can expect upgrades to Find My Security, as well as the addition of new games and apps. The release of iPadOS 17.5 prepares the way for Apple's upcoming developer event, WWDC 2024, at which additional OS upgrades, including iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, are expected to be unveiled across devices.

