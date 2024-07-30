Bill Gates attends Paris Olympics 2024 ahead of son-in-law Nayel Nassar's event; DEETS

On July 29, Bill Gates, Microsoft's co-founder, was spotted enjoying the 2024 Paris Olympics. Gates joined a slew of other A-list celebrities who have attended the games, adding to the event's star-studded vibe. The celebrities included Tom Cruise, Mick Jagger, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, and Celine Dion to name a few. Gates was seen watching the artistic gymnastics competitions, as per a report by PEOPLE.

Supporting son-in-law Nayel Nassar

One of Gates' primary reasons for attending the Olympics is to support his son-in-law, Nayel Nassar, who is representing Egypt in the equestrian jumping events. Nassar, who married Gates' eldest daughter Jennifer in October 2021, is a skilled equestrian. He previously competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and achieved 16th position in the team and 24th in the individual events. This year, he returns to the international stage, hoping to improve his standings and bring home a medal for Egypt.

Bill Gates has been a supportive father-in-law, frequently seen cheering on Nassar at various competitions. Gates shared a heartwarming Instagram post in January to celebrate Nassar's 33rd birthday, featuring the equestrian with Jennifer and their daughter, Leila. "Happy Birthday, @nayelnassar!" Gates wrote. "It has been so fun spending time with you and watching you become an incredible devoted dad to Leila."

Nassar's participation in the Paris Olympics

Nassar's participation in the Paris Olympics is one of the Gates family's major events. Jennifer Gates, who is expecting their second child, has been a constant source of encouragement for her husband. Jennifer, a Columbia University graduate with a master's degree in public health, is a skilled equestrian.

She and Nassar started dating in early 2017 and announced their engagement in 2020, with a cute proposal photo from a ski trip. Their first child, Leila, was born in March 2023, and Bill Gates is now a proud grandfather.

Jennifer's mother, Melinda Gates, has also expressed support for Nassar. On social media, she expressed her support for his Olympic journey, posting a photo of Nassar and writing, "So excited to watch you compete at the Olympics, @nayelnassar! I’m rooting for you." Despite their high-profile divorce in 2022, Bill and Melinda Gates continue to co-parent their three children and encourage one another in their endeavors.

