Smriti Irani attends Indian wedding with Bill Gates; don't miss her caption with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reference

Smriti Irani who is best known for her role as Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi recently attended an Indian wedding with Bill Gates. It is interesting to note, that the former actress was also invited to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding held in Mumbai. However, did you know that Smriti has a great sense of humor? The proof of the same is her recent post with the Microsoft co-founder, which will leave you in splits.

Smriti Irani's recent post with Bill Gates has a reference to her serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi:

Smriti Irani was seen posing with Bill Gates at an Indian wedding. She had worn a timeless purple colored saree while Gates looked dapper in a black sherwani coat. However, the best part was Smriti's caption where she gave a funny twist to her serial named Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The former union minister, referring to Bill Gates wrote, "Kyunki Bill bhi kabhi baaraati tha #weddings India wali #saturdayvibes."

Take a look at Smriti Irani's funny post with Bill Gates which has a full-on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi vibe:

A lot of Smriti's fans went in nostalgia. It was Orry who first wrote, "Caption bahut hard." Fans even mentioned how she was their favorite ever since Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's inception. Isn't her funny side unmissable with Gates? An Indian wedding is unmatched because culture is the biggest influence and all the jazz is incomplete without performances from the bride and bridegroom side.

When Smriti Irani reacted to Ektaa Kapoor's video from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi:

Ektaa Kapoor, a while ago had posted a throwback video from the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The video was shot when the serial completed one year in 2001 and showed the temple on the serial sets.

It has been 24 years since the serial aired and Smriti's role as Tulsi is etched in everyone's mind, to date. She had even reacted to the clip and said, "History with a heart." The serial aired from 2000 to November 2008 and revolved around Tulsi (Smriti) a perfect daughter-in-law married to the grandson of a rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. Mihir Virani's role was essayed by Amar Upadhyay and later by Ronit Roy.