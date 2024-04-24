Binance founder Changpeng Zhao faces 36-month jail term in US prosecution; DETAILS inside

Changpeng Zhao, the renowned founder of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, faces a 36-month prison sentence after admitting guilt to money laundering charges, according to a court filing released by the United States prosecutors on Tuesday as per Money Control.

Admission of violations and stepping down

Zhao, also known as CZ, resigned as Binance's CEO in November after the exchange admitted to the violations. The firm agreed to a staggering $4.32 billion penalty, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing legal saga.

US prosecutors have drawn attention to the extent of Zhao's violations of US laws, calling for a 36-month prison sentence. They told the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, "Given the magnitude of Zhao's willful violation of US law and its consequences, an above-guidelines sentence of 36 months is warranted."

Allegations against Binance

According to federal sentencing guidelines, Zhao's maximum sentence is 18 months in prison, and as part of his agreement, he will not contest any sentence exceeding that length. Currently, he is free in the United States, albeit under the terms of a $175 million bond.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Binance has faced severe accusations from US authorities, claiming that it failed to report over 100,000 unusual transactions with selected terrorist groups. Furthermore, prosecutors claim that Binance's platform facilitated the sale of illicit materials, including child sexual abuse content, and received a significant portion of ransomware proceeds.

Advertisement

Monetary penalties and disengagement from Binance

In an effort to address the legal consequences, Zhao agreed to pay a $50 million fine and promised to leave Binance, the cryptocurrency behemoth he founded in 2017. This resolution was part of Binance's overall penalty package, which included a staggering $1.81 billion in criminal fines and restitution totaling $2.51 billion.

As the legal proceedings continue, the cryptocurrency community and stakeholders await the final decision, pondering the potential consequences for the industry landscape and Binance's future trajectory under new leadership.

The upcoming sentencing hearing on April 30 in Seattle promises clarity on Zhao's fate and marks a turning point in the intersection of cryptocurrency, regulation, and law enforcement.

ALSO READ: Rutland unveils Queen Elizabeth II statue; hundreds attend ceremony on late monarch's birthday