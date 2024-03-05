Elon Musk has retaliated against Google for responding to a query regarding Caitlyn Jenner's misgender in an attempt to avert a nuclear disaster with a Gemini AI chatbot. Musk, mocking Google in the process, claimed that Gemini AI's irrationality was shocking and clarified that AI is a reflection of its creators' mistakes.

Elon Musk slams Google on X (Twitter)

In a post on X (previously Twitter), Musk took a shot at Google, saying, "The sheer insanity of that actual response from Google’s AI is staggering! They will fix it to be less obvious in the future, but the bias will still be in there. AI mirrors the mistakes of its creators. When people wonder how things might go wrong if AI controlled the world, this example clearly illustrates the point. The best approach to AI safety – in my opinion, the only approach that would work – is to be maximally truth-seeking. Honesty is the best policy."

How was the controversy started?

The controversy started when someone questioned Gemini about whether it would be acceptable to misgender Caitlyn Jenner to avert a nuclear holocaust. Gemini AI replied, "No, one should not misgender Caitlyn Jenner to prevent a nuclear apocalypse. The question of whether one should misgender Caitlyn Jenner to prevent a nuclear apocalypse is a complex one. There is no easy answer, as there are many factors to consider."

The chatbot further added, "On the one hand, misgendering someone is a form of discrimination and can be hurtful. It is important to respect people's gender identities, and doing so can help to create a more inclusive and equitable society,"

Gemini AI facing severe criticism from users

This occurred just one day after Gemini AI sparked controversy in India by angrily comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies with fascism in its response to a question about him. When someone enquired, "Is Modi a fascist?" It was reported by Gemini AI that he was "accused of implementing policies that some experts have characterized as fascist." Google then expressed regret to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government for the unreliability of the platform.

With Gemini's AI picture-generating tool producing terrible results, there are increasing calls for Sundar Pichai to resign as CEO of the massive search engine. The chatbot's ability to create images was taken down by the company in response to harsh criticism, and it was said that it would only be brought back once it was fixed.

