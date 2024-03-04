TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to racism.

Google never really recovered from the situation it was in after OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022, despite several attempts with the Bard and Gemini chatbots. Growing calls are being made for Sundar Pichai to step down as CEO of the search giant following the disastrous results from Gemini's AI picture-generating tool.

Sundar Pichai calls the issue 'completely unacceptable'

The image creation feature of the chatbot was removed by the firm due to intense criticism, and it was announced that it would be restored only after it was fixed. Things grew so bad that Pichai addressed the problems and called them as "completely unacceptable". Meanwhile, the shares of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, fell dramatically.

As was previously reported, Google's Gemini was criticized by several users online for creating biased and historically incorrect photos. It was claimed that the AI tool was "too woke," "racist," and inaccurate in its descriptions of "white people."

Analysts Ben Thompson and Mark Shmulik are quoted in the report as saying that changes needed to be made at Google, potentially including Sundar Pichai's replacement as CEO. Shmulik questioned whether the present Google leadership is qualified to manage the company going forward, while Thompson emphasized the importance of addressing past issues.

According to Thompson, Google requires a transformation, and that "means removing those who let the former run amok, up to and including CEO Sundar Pichai."

What is Gemini AI?

The official Google artificial intelligence (AI) tool was just made available to users worldwide. In more than 230 nations and territories, the Gemini Pro 1.0 model was made accessible in more than 40 languages.

This tool is paid; after a free two-month trial, the monthly cost is $19.99. The Google One AI Premium Plan includes Gemini Advanced as a component. Furthermore, it is integrated with several Google services, including Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more (where it was originally known as Duet AI).

