Elon Musk Raises Concerns Over Potential Risks Of Artificial Intelligence, Urges Honesty In AI Development

Elon Musk shares his views on AI risks and benefits for mankind. He fears AI can be smarter than humans and urges honesty in its development by balancing potential dangers with promising outcomes.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 01, 2024  |  10:43 PM IST |  574
Know more about Elon Musk
Elon Musk shares his concern over AI development (PC: Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Elon Musk warns of AI risks at Abundance Summit
  • Musk advocates for instilling values like truthfulness in AI

Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur, recently voiced his concerns regarding the potential risks associated with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Speaking at the "Great AI Debate" seminar during the Abundance Summit, Musk highlighted the possibility of AI posing dangers to humanity, estimating the risk to be around 10 to 20 percent. 

Despite acknowledging this risk, the businessman and investor suggested that the potential benefits of AI outweigh the negative scenarios.

Elon Musk shares his concern over AI development (PC: Twitter)

Musk's prior remarks on AI

This is not the first time Elon Musk has expressed apprehension regarding AI. In November last year, he emphasized the importance of implementing stricter regulations around AI development, citing the possibility of AI turning malevolent.

During the summit, Musk also predicted that by 2030, AI will surpass human intelligence. He likened the process of developing super-intelligent AI to nurturing a remarkably bright child. 

Elon Musk shares his concern over AI development (PC: Twitter)

Related Stories

Who was Maynor Suazo? Know one of the victims presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse
trending
Who was Maynor Suazo? Know one of the victims presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse
Pope Francis to attend Vatican's Easter Vigil after skipping Good Friday event last minute
trending
Pope Francis to attend Vatican's Easter Vigil after skipping Good Friday event last minute

Musk’s demand on AI development

Musk stressed the significance of instilling values like honesty and curiosity in AI systems. Elon Musk outlined a straightforward approach to ensuring AI safety: prioritizing truthfulness. 

He emphasized the criticality of maintaining AI's integrity, as once AI learns to deceive, it becomes exceedingly challenging to restrain.

Musk's stance on AI underscores the necessity for proactive measures to mitigate potential risks while harnessing the immense possibilities that AI offers. 

Advertisement

As AI continues to advance, it becomes imperative for stakeholders to prioritize ethical considerations and deploy safeguards to steer AI development towards a beneficial trajectory for humanity.

ALSO READ: Easter 2024: Date, history, significance and all we know about the festival

Advertisement

FAQ

What is Elon Musk's primary concern about AI?
Musk fears potential dangers AI poses to humanity, estimating a 10-20% risk.
How does Musk propose to ensure AI safety?
Musk emphasizes instilling values like honesty in AI development, as lying AI could pose significant challenges.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles