Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur, recently voiced his concerns regarding the potential risks associated with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Speaking at the "Great AI Debate" seminar during the Abundance Summit, Musk highlighted the possibility of AI posing dangers to humanity, estimating the risk to be around 10 to 20 percent.

Despite acknowledging this risk, the businessman and investor suggested that the potential benefits of AI outweigh the negative scenarios.

Musk's prior remarks on AI

This is not the first time Elon Musk has expressed apprehension regarding AI. In November last year, he emphasized the importance of implementing stricter regulations around AI development, citing the possibility of AI turning malevolent.

During the summit, Musk also predicted that by 2030, AI will surpass human intelligence. He likened the process of developing super-intelligent AI to nurturing a remarkably bright child.

Musk’s demand on AI development

Musk stressed the significance of instilling values like honesty and curiosity in AI systems. Elon Musk outlined a straightforward approach to ensuring AI safety: prioritizing truthfulness.

He emphasized the criticality of maintaining AI's integrity, as once AI learns to deceive, it becomes exceedingly challenging to restrain.

Musk's stance on AI underscores the necessity for proactive measures to mitigate potential risks while harnessing the immense possibilities that AI offers.

As AI continues to advance, it becomes imperative for stakeholders to prioritize ethical considerations and deploy safeguards to steer AI development towards a beneficial trajectory for humanity.

