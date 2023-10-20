Fans lose it as Kai Cenat brings Zendaya lookalike on his stream; one user quips ‘Zendaya from ‘eBay’

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat has once again demonstrated his ability to create viral moments in the realm of live streaming, where surprises and entertainment go hand in hand. Cenat presented an individual in his most recent livestream who many assumed was the famous actress, model, and singer Zendaya. Closer scrutiny revealed that it was not the Hollywood actress herself, but rather a TikTok look-alike, eliciting a surge of joy and laughter from his devoted followers. The reactions from his fans were hilarious as one user tweeted, 'Zendaya from eBay'.

A marvelous tribute in black and red

Kai Cenat, ever the showman, was dressed in a black Spider-Man outfit to commemorate the October 20, 2023 release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Given Zendaya's position as MJ in the film world, this choice of dress was not only a suitable tribute to the popular superhero but also a savvy maneuver to introduce the Zendaya look-alike. In many respects, the broadcast was a humorous gesture to Spider-Man fans, and it set the setting for a prank that had everyone in laughter.

A history of star-studded encounters

Kai Cenat is no stranger to presenting celebrities on his livestreams, and he is known for producing memorable encounters. His connection with famous rapper Drake has been a highlight of his broadcasts, with Facetime sessions between the two garnering a lot of attention and hype. Cenat, on the other hand, opted to take a more lighter and comical approach on October 20, shocking his audience with a TikTok-famous Zendaya look-alike.

‘Zendaya from Wish’: A comedic twist

Cenat set the prank in action when he Facetimed his fellow streamer friend, Adin Ross. Ross appeared to be taken aback by the "Zendaya" on the other end of the phone call at first. He went along with the charade until he saw the hilarious twist and jokingly referred to the Zendaya impersonator as "Zendaya from Wish." The allusion to the prominent e-commerce site provided another dimension of humor to the situation, and viewers couldn't help but chuckle along with them.

Internet's reaction: From laughter to 'Zendaya from eBay'

Naturally, Cenat's feed drew a flood of comments from online users who were clearly entertained by the Zendaya impersonator. One user even joked, "Zendaya from 'eBay,'" showcasing the online community's capacity to produce creative, meme-worthy situations in real-time. Fans were delighted and grateful for the lighthearted humor that occurred on Cenat's broadcast.

Kai Cenat - The rising star of Twitch

Kai Cenat's Twitch popularity has skyrocketed, with over 7.4 million followers and over 80,000 active users. His streams are noted for his unique combination of dangerous stunts and fascinating gameplay, which has largely contributed to his quick ascent in the Twitch community. While he frequently works with celebrities to generate memorable experiences, it is his ability to keep things new and amusing that truly distinguishes him.

The arrival of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on October 20, 2023, sparked excitement and expectation. Both Peter Parker and Miles Morales return in this sequel to reprise their legendary roles, guaranteeing an action-packed and exhilarating gaming experience. It's worth mentioning that, for the time being, the game is only accessible on the PlayStation 5 platform, which adds to the excitement among gamers and Spider-Man fans.

