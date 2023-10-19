OnlyFans model issues strong statement against Twitch: Here's why

Twitch, the popular live-streaming platform, has long been a sought-after destination for aspiring content creators to achieve partnership status. The perks of becoming a Twitch partner, including a 70/30 revenue split and access to exclusive features, have made it a coveted milestone for many streamers. In this article, we'll delve into the recent changes in Twitch's partnership program, how it affects content creators and the controversial issue of OnlyFans accounts affecting partnership applications.

The evolution of Twitch partnership qualifications

Twitch has undergone a significant transformation in its approach to partnership applications. In the past, the primary criterion for partnership was the number of subscribers a streamer had. However, Twitch recently introduced a more dynamic system, where eligibility for partnership is determined by a point system based on tiered subscriptions. This change has made the path to partnership more accessible for a wider range of streamers, provided they meet specific requirements and maintain content that adheres to the platform's Community Guidelines.

Becoming a Twitch partner is an enticing prospect for content creators. With a 70/30 revenue split, streamers can significantly boost their earnings, making it a financial milestone for many. As reported by Dexerto , to apply for a partnership, streamers must complete the Path to Partner achievement, which includes meeting viewership and streaming hours goals. Simultaneously, it's essential to produce content that aligns with Twitch's Community Guidelines, promoting a positive and inclusive environment for viewers.

The challenge of OnlyFans accounts

While the Twitch partnership offers numerous advantages, it can be an elusive goal for content creators who also have an OnlyFans account. Many have observed that Twitch appears to be blocking partnership applications from individuals who engage in explicit content on OnlyFans. This issue has raised concerns and sparked discussions within the streaming community.

PeachJars speaks out

PeachJars, a Twitch streamer with over 120,000 followers, has been vocal about her frustrations regarding Twitch's approach to partnership applications. Her content primarily revolves around IRL Lego building and occasional RuneScape playthroughs. On her alternate X (formerly Twitter) account, PeachJars expressed her dismay at being told that she would have been partnered on Twitch if it weren't for her OnlyFans account. She points out that other partnered streamers are seemingly involved in more explicit content than OnlyFans, highlighting a perceived inconsistency in Twitch's partnership criteria.

The unresolved issue

Twitch has not officially addressed the complications surrounding streamers with OnlyFans accounts, apart from the requirement that content must align with their Community Guidelines. While this stance might appear ambiguous to some, it's crucial to remember that content guidelines can be subjective and can vary from one platform to another. The controversial "Hot Tub streams" on Twitch serve as a notable example of content that has raised concerns about adherence to community guidelines, sparking debates within the Twitch community.

Achieving Twitch partnership has become more accessible, thanks to recent changes in the platform's qualification criteria. However, the issue of OnlyFans accounts affecting partnership applications remains a contentious topic in the streaming world, as content creators grapple with the evolving landscape of online entertainment and its impact on their aspirations. As Twitch continues to refine its policies, the streaming community will undoubtedly continue to scrutinize the platform's decisions and advocate for more transparent guidelines.

