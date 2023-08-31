Fawad Khan to Danish Taimoor: Top 10 most desirable actors shaping Pakistan's TV industry

The Pakistani industry has found a massive fan base among the Indian audience. They are known for their beautiful dramas which are packed with a compelling storyline and powerful performances by the actors. Apart from just talent, the male actors from the country also possess some incredible looks and unbeatable charm. Safe to say, the actors also have a massive craze among the female audience in India who cannot stop drooling over them. So, here we bring you the top 10 desirable actors in the Pakistan industry.

Fawad Khan

Well , who does not know this man? Fawad Khan is known for his royal prince looks in the industry and featured in blockbuster shows like Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The actor also featured in popular Bollywood films like Kapoor and Sons and Khoobsurat.

Ahsan Khan

Ahsan Khan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The man is usually popular for his villainous roles but has women swooning over his good looks, especially for his charming eyes.

Imran Abbas

Imran Abbas is an actor and model who has appeared in numerous films and shows. He is known for his charming personality and dapper looks. He is currently seen in the drama Ehram-e-Junoon.

Bilal Abbas

Bilal Abbas has been featured in several shows and films. The actor can easily switch from his cute boy looks to raw and intense looks. He recently received immense praise for his drama Kuch Ankahee.

Sheheryar Munawar

Shehryar Munawar is known for his incredible physique and dashing personality. He has won several accolades for his performance and is considered as a show stopper in all of his shows.

Mikaal Zulfiqar

Mikaal Zulfiqar is one of the most charming and methodical actors in the industry. He is known for his poised personality and incredible acting skills. He has won many accolades for his performances

Farhaan Saeed

Farhaan Saeed is considered a chameleon by his fans as they believe he can easily shape-shift into any character. This hunk is known as the prince of the industry and is mainly popular for his style in romance.

Faysal Qureshi

Faisal Qureshi has been in the industry for many years. Let’s just say, he knows how to maintain himself well and has aged like a fine wine. He has featured in shows like Hook and Bashar Momin.

Hamza Sohail

This actor is currently ruling the industry and social media. He rose to fame with Fairytale. Young girls go gaga over his irresistible charm and the typical lover boy looks.

Danish Taimoor

Danish Taimoor is one of the most good-looking actors in the Pakistani industry. The handsome hunk is currently ruling the industry with shows like Deewangi, Ishq Hai and the recent blockbuster drama Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.

