Ford is recalling around 1.9 million Ford Explorer SUVs in the United States. The problem stems from a trim piece that can detach and endanger other drivers on the road and can cause a crash.

Why is Ford recalling the Explorer SUV?

The recall concerns A-pillar retention clips, which retain the trim that covers the vehicle's roof supports by the windshield and can become free. If this happens, the trim piece may fly off, increasing the possibility of a collision.

The recall affects Explorers from the 2011 to 2019 models. If you own one, you must pay close attention to the information presented to protect your safety on the road.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) acknowledged the recall, stating that flying pieces could increase the danger of a crash for both the driver and other road users.

NHTSA's investigation

Ford's recall comes a year after the NHTSA stated it was looking into the sports utility vehicles following 164 complaints regarding trim parts detaching on 2011-2019 Explorer SUVs. According to the government, there have been no complaints of wrecks or injuries caused by loose pieces.

According to documents, Ford first decided against recalling the part due to its low bulk. However, the company opted to issue the recall when US officials judged that the defect posed a safety risk.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, Ford anticipates the problem will affect only 5% of the recalled Explorers. It advises owners to contact dealers for inspection when parts become available. Dealers will inspect the trim pieces to ensure that the clips are engaged and apply glue to keep them in place. Owners will be notified beginning March 13.

According to papers, the company has received 568 consumer complaints and more than 14,000 warranty reports saying that the parts were missing or disconnected. Ford stated that it is unaware of any crashes or injuries as a result of the incident.

