The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland happened early Tuesday morning after being hit by a well-known commercial vessel. A major cargo ship crashing into a bridge in Baltimore Harbor due to power failure led to this devastating event. Consequently, one of the busiest ports on the US Eastern Seaboard had to shut down following the bridge collapse. It is believed that six workers lost their lives in this tragic incident.

Gov. Wes Moore reveals talking to a survivor

Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland had a "pretty remarkable conversation" with one of the Baltimore Bridge survivors, he told CNN. Moore provided an update on one of the people who was rescued safely following a vessel strike on the Francis Key Scott Bridge earlier that day at roughly 1:30 a.m. Regarding his phone discussion with the survivor—whose identity he withheld—Moore remarked, "It was a pretty remarkable conversation." The person said, "But for the grace of God that he was there," according to Moore.

He added, "You know, he talked about the moments before and how close he physically was to being captured. Because when you saw the moments between when the crew called for a mayday, and the moments that the bridge collapsed, we’re talking seconds. It is pretty miraculous when you consider what happened and the speed and the intensity at which it happened last night."

Moore stated earlier in the interview that "eight individuals who we knew were directly impacted." He revealed that six survivors "are unaccounted for," and that in addition to the survivor he spoke with, another individual was undergoing medical attention for his wounds.

In a press conference on Tuesday night, authorities said that the six people on the bridge when it collapsed were assumed to be dead and that the search was being suspended at 7:30 p.m. ET because of the weather and water conditions.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy earlier stated that search teams are still trying to confirm the exact number of vehicles and individuals on the bridge at the time of its collapse.

