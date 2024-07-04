Japan is set to see the theatrical release of Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in September of last year worldwide. The Atlee-directed action movie starring Shah Rukh Khan is slated to premiere on November 29th of this year.

Advance ticket sales for Jawan to begin on July 5

Twin, a company that often distributes Indian movies, will handle the film's distribution in Japan. Reports state that advance ticket sales will start on July 5 and run for five months. Furthermore, it has been rumored that Shah Rukh Khan posters from the song Chaleya will be given to ticket buyers.

Japan designer Hideo Kojima shares Jawan poster

Popular Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima, who previously led praises for SRK's Pathaan, also posted the movie's image ahead of its release in the country. Kojima had described Pathaan as pure pleasure. He tweeted about Pathaan in September 2023, writing, "I went to see the Indian film "PATHAAN" in an IMAX theater. All in all, it was fantastic! I felt completely numb! My blood vessels were opened by it."

Who is Hideo Kojima?

Hideo Kojima is a Japanese video game designer. He's considered a video game auteur. After being employed by Konami in 1986, he created and developed Metal Gear (1987) for the MSX2, a game that served as a model for stealth games, and the Metal Gear series, which are his most well-known and cherished creations.

About Jawan's global earnings

The SRK-starring picture became the highest-grossing film of 2023 with a total of ₹1,148 crore at the global box office. Right behind Pathaan, which brought in USD 47.85 million, it is presently the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film outside of China, at USD 47.60 million. Pathaan made JPY 45 million (about $300,000) in Japan, which is where the disparity between the two comes from.

Jawan hopes to beat Pathaan in Japan and so its overall foreign earnings as well. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra are among the other actors who feature in the movie. Regarding the storyline of the movie, SRK portrays a father and a son who get together to combat corruption.

