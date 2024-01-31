Gatorland Orlando's Rare Alligator Gets Unique Moniker; Here's Everything We Know So Far

In a rare spectacle at Gatorland Orlando, a 'beyond rare' white alligator born a few months ago has been bestowed with a unique name. The leucistic alligator, a product of a rare genetic variation in American alligators, has been dubbed 'Mystic.'

The naming process involved inviting suggestions from the public, with Mystic ultimately chosen from hundreds of proposed monikers. This extraordinary creature, with its ice-blue eyes, is now officially known as Mystic the Leucistic.

The naming extravaganza didn't stop with Mystic; her 'normal-coloured' brother also received a distinctive name – Mayhem. Through a Facebook video, Gatorland Orlando introduced the world to this dynamic duo, evoking various reactions from the online community.

What sets Mystic apart?

The birth of Mystic marks a historic event, as she is the first solid white alligator ever recorded from the original leucistic alligators discovered in the swamps of Louisiana 36 years ago. Leucistic alligators, as the park clarifies, differ from albino alligators.

While albino alligators have pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment, leucistic alligators boast brilliant blue eyes. Mystic, with her white coloration, also exhibits patches or splotches of normal coloration on her skin.

This unique trait requires special care, as these alligators can't endure direct sunlight for extended periods due to the lack of darker skin pigmentation, making them susceptible to sunburn.

Advertisement

Joyful reactions to Mystic and Mayhem

The announcement of Mystic and Mayhem's names sparked a wave of joy and excitement on Gatorland Orlando's Facebook page. Users flooded the comments section with expressions of delight, welcoming the rare siblings into the world. With her unique name and mesmerizing appearance, Mystic has left many spellbound.

User comments ranged from "Love these little ones! Welcome Mystic and Mayhem" to "Love it, it is so perfect." The sentiment was echoed by many who found the names fitting for the extraordinary duo. The online community celebrated this historic moment in the world of alligators, expressing admiration for Mystic, Mayhem, and the uniqueness they bring to Gatorland Orlando.

ALSO READ: Why is Universal Music Group threatening to remove music from TikTok? Find out as company issues furious open letter