Google Doodle celebrates Taos Amrouche's 111th birth anniversary; Know more about Algerian writer and singer

Lets look at the fascinating life and enduring legacy of Taos Amrouche, celebrated Kabyle Algerian French singer, author, and folklorist, on her 111th birthday with Google Doodle.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Mar 04, 2024  |  01:55 PM IST |  985
(Image Courtesy: Google Doodle)
Image Courtesy: Google Doodle
Key Highlight
  • Google Doodle honors the 111th birthday of the Kabyle Algerian French singer, author, and folklorist
  • Amrouche, one of the first Algerian women to publish a novel showcased her multicultural upbringing

Google commemorated March 4 with a special doodle celebrating Taos Amrouche's remarkable life and legacy as a revered figure in Kabyle Algerian French culture. Today marks her 111th birth anniversary, so Google honored her contributions to literature, music, and cultural preservation.  

Who was Taos Amrouche? 

Taos Amrouche was born on March 4, 1913, in Tunis, Tunisia. She was a singer, author, and folklorist who was well-known for her efforts to promote and preserve the Kabyle people's rich cultural heritage. Her parents had moved from Algeria, so she grew up immersed in both Tunisian and Algerian cultures, which had a great influence on her work. 

After finishing school in Tunis, Amrouche moved to France in 1935 to further her education. During this time, she began to delve deeper into her cultural roots, learning about the Kabyle people's oral traditions. This journey led her back to Algeria, where she hoped to learn more about her ethnic heritage and reconnect with her roots. 

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

Literary and musical contributions 

In 1947, Amrouche published her first novel, Jacinthe Noir (Black Hyacinth), becoming one of the first Algerian women to do so. This was followed by Rue des Tambourins (Street of the Tabors), an autobiographical work about her multicultural upbringing. She also translated Kabyle poems, proverbs, and legends into French, increasing the accessibility of Berber literature.

Related Stories

Elon Musk Sues OpenAI, Accuses It Of Abandoning Original Mission
trending
Elon Musk Sues OpenAI, Accuses It Of Abandoning Original Mission
Google Calendar Gets AI Boost With Gemini Integration
trending
Google Calendar Gets AI Boost With Gemini Integration

Amrouche's talents went beyond the written word. She was also an accomplished singer, best known for her renditions of traditional Berber songs in French. Her debut album, Chants berbères de Kabylie (Berber songs from Kabyle), received widespread acclaim, prompting the release of four additional albums in the 1970s.

Advertisement

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

A legacy of cultural preservation 

Amrouche dedicated her life to preserving the Kabyle culture and heritage. She actively participated in Berber discussions and co-founded the Académie Berbère, which contributes to ongoing efforts to preserve Berber traditions.

Taos Amrouche is remembered not only for her talent as an artist but also for her profound influence on Berber literature and culture. A plaque commemorating her contributions adorns her former Paris home, serving as a permanent tribute to her enduring legacy.  

ALSO READ: Who is Bruce Sutka? All about Iris Apfel’s close friend as he remembers fashion icon after her death at 102

Advertisement

Know more about Taos Amrouche:

Who was Taos Amrouche?
Taos Amrouche was a Kabyle Algerian French singer, author, and folklorist born on March 4, 1913, in Tunis, Tunisia.
What are some notable works by Taos Amrouche?
Some of Amrouche's notable works include her debut novel Black Hyacinth, Street of the Tabors, and her album Berber Songs from Kabyle.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala

Sakina is a seeker of truth and uncovers hidden perspectives, ensuring her readers are not just informed but

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles