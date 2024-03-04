Google Doodle celebrates Taos Amrouche's 111th birth anniversary; Know more about Algerian writer and singer

Google commemorated March 4 with a special doodle celebrating Taos Amrouche's remarkable life and legacy as a revered figure in Kabyle Algerian French culture. Today marks her 111th birth anniversary, so Google honored her contributions to literature, music, and cultural preservation.

Who was Taos Amrouche?

Taos Amrouche was born on March 4, 1913, in Tunis, Tunisia. She was a singer, author, and folklorist who was well-known for her efforts to promote and preserve the Kabyle people's rich cultural heritage. Her parents had moved from Algeria, so she grew up immersed in both Tunisian and Algerian cultures, which had a great influence on her work.

After finishing school in Tunis, Amrouche moved to France in 1935 to further her education. During this time, she began to delve deeper into her cultural roots, learning about the Kabyle people's oral traditions. This journey led her back to Algeria, where she hoped to learn more about her ethnic heritage and reconnect with her roots.

Literary and musical contributions

In 1947, Amrouche published her first novel, Jacinthe Noir (Black Hyacinth), becoming one of the first Algerian women to do so. This was followed by Rue des Tambourins (Street of the Tabors), an autobiographical work about her multicultural upbringing. She also translated Kabyle poems, proverbs, and legends into French, increasing the accessibility of Berber literature.

Amrouche's talents went beyond the written word. She was also an accomplished singer, best known for her renditions of traditional Berber songs in French. Her debut album, Chants berbères de Kabylie (Berber songs from Kabyle), received widespread acclaim, prompting the release of four additional albums in the 1970s.

Advertisement

A legacy of cultural preservation

Amrouche dedicated her life to preserving the Kabyle culture and heritage. She actively participated in Berber discussions and co-founded the Académie Berbère, which contributes to ongoing efforts to preserve Berber traditions.

Taos Amrouche is remembered not only for her talent as an artist but also for her profound influence on Berber literature and culture. A plaque commemorating her contributions adorns her former Paris home, serving as a permanent tribute to her enduring legacy.

ALSO READ: Who is Bruce Sutka? All about Iris Apfel’s close friend as he remembers fashion icon after her death at 102