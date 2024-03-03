Who is Bruce Sutka? All about Iris Apfel’s close friend as he remembers fashion icon after her death at 102

Bruce Sutka is the owner and creative director of Sutka Visual Design in West Palm Beach, Florida. With over four decades of experience, Sutka has established himself as a creative force in the event planning industry as per PEOPLE.

Renowned for his attention to detail and excellence, he creates unforgettable experiences for local and international business events, product launches, fundraisers, and family celebrations. Sutka's events are described as whimsical, sublime, and creative, reflecting his artistic training at Miami University of Ohio and Cleveland's Cooper Art School.

Fond memories with Iris Apfel

Bruce Sutka provides an exclusive look at his friendship with the late fashion icon Iris Apfel, whom he had the honor of knowing for over 30 years. Sutka recounts cherished memories of the exciting adventures he shared with Iris and her late husband, Carl Apfel, who died in 2015.

Despite Iris' recent health issues, which include hearing loss and macular degeneration, Sutka cherishes their time together, including a memorable trip to Paris, where Iris was surprised to see her own fame displayed on billboards throughout the city.

A lasting bond

Sutka describes Carl as the "other half of an incredible marriage," emphasizing the profound love shared by Iris and Carl. He recalls a fun outing to Walmart with the couple, where Carl's quirky reaction to Iris' comment made everyone laugh.

Despite Carl's death, Sutka writes that Iris' passion for her work kept her going, describing her as a "style provocateur" to the world and a cherished mother figure to him personally.

Sutka considers Iris's lasting legacy as she is buried alongside Carl in a Jewish cemetery. He recalls Iris' determination to pursue her dreams even as her health deteriorated, highlighting her delight in spending time with Trudie Styler, the wife of musician Sting. Sutka's moving memories paint a picture of a woman whose unwavering spirit and zest for life influenced everyone around her.

Bruce Sutka's tribute to Iris Apfel provides insight into the life of a remarkable woman and the long-lasting impact she had on those who were fortunate enough to know her. As friends and admirers continue to remember her, Sutka's heartfelt remembrance is a fitting tribute to a true fashion icon and dear friend.

