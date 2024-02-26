Google has announced that it will be discontinuing Google Pay in the US to improve the app's usability. Google Wallet will be replaced as the default wallet for all users. Google Pay standalone app will be unavailable as of June 4, 2024, in the US.

Google Wallet to replace Google Pay in the US

Google Wallet, which will presumably always exist regardless of how many apps Google releases, was the company's initial attempt to enable money transactions on Android with the Nexus S 4G. A few years ago, Google Wallet and Android Pay were both attempted to be replaced by Google Pay; however, in a few months, Google Wallet will reclaim its position as the leader.

The blog also mentioned that customers, who use Google Wallet five times more frequently than the app in the nation, can continue to make payments with it after June 4. Popular features like payment method management and in-store tap-to-pay will remain available in Google Wallet.

The company said in its blog post, "Google Wallet continues to be the primary place for people to securely store payment cards used for tap and pay in stores, alongside other digital items like transit cards, driver's licenses, state IDs, and more. To simplify the app experience, the US version of the standalone Google Pay app will no longer be available for use starting June 4, 2024."

Google Pay services to remain unaffected in India and other countries

The services provided by Google Pay in other nations, such as India, will remain unaffected. The regular use of Google Pay for in-store and online payments won't change throughout the anticipated seamless transition.



Users of the Google Pay app in Singapore and India won't notice any changes as the firm continues to meet its unique demands. US consumers can utilize the Google Pay website to view and transfer money to their bank accounts from June 4, 2024.

Google Play offers the latest version of the Google Wallet software for Android users to download. You may manage your cards on the Google Pay page as well.

With Google Wallet, customers may pay at retail establishments, travel by plane, take public transportation, save shop loyalty cards, and start cars with a digital key. Google Pay is reportedly used by consumers in over 180 countries to make payments for online, mobile, and in-store purchases.

