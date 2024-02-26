A recent study has brought the COVID-19 vaccinations back into the spotlight after they were initially hailed as a glimmer of hope in the fight against the deadly virus during the pandemic. The greatest vaccine safety trial to date has identified two new, extremely unusual side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine: inflammation of the spinal cord and a neurological condition.

Researchers say that the vaccine still outweighs the risks

The advantages of Covid-19 vaccinations still vastly outweigh the risks, according to a study including over 99 million people from Australia, Argentina, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand, and Scotland. The study also verified how uncommon recognized vaccine problems are.

As part of the Global Vaccine Data Network, researchers compared the rates of 13 brain, blood, and heart conditions in individuals who received the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine to the expected rates of those conditions in the general population before the pandemic using deidentified electronic healthcare data.

The study found that in addition to Guillain-Barré syndrome, which is a condition in which the immune system attacks nerves, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, a type of blood clot in the brain, as rare side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines also cause myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, or swelling of the thin sac covering the heart.

Advertisement

However, the data analysis also revealed a new, uncommon side-effect associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine: acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, which is an inflammation and swelling of the brain and spinal cord. The results were published on Friday in the international journal Vaccine.

Transverse Myelitis

The finding led researchers to independently validate the side-effect by finishing a second study, this time analyzing a different dataset of 6.8 million Australians who received the AstraZeneca vaccination, according to Prof. Jim Buttery, co-director of the Global Vaccination Data Network.

The vast amount of AstraZeneca-specific data enabled the Australian study to identify a second new rare side-effect, transverse myelitis, or spinal cord inflammation, in addition to validating acute disseminated encephalomyelitis as a rare side-effect.

ALSO READ: What is Norovirus? Everything you need to know about the symptoms, diagnosis, and causes of viral disease spreading rapidly in Northeast US