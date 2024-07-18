Home Depot’s viral skeleton giant now has exciting update as part of huge lineup of Halloween creatures; DEETS Inside

Five years prior, Home Depot found a 12-foot-tall skeleton known as Skelly that went viral. The enormous Halloween decoration is still in high demand; it went back on sale in April and quickly sold out. It can be seen all year round in some neighborhoods, has been the subject of innumerable memes and TikToks, and is a popular attraction.

Home Depot’s viral giant skeleton has some upgrades

To maintain its undead hit, the company is bringing back a slightly updated version of the skeleton as part of an extensive range of Halloween creatures complete with LEDs and animatronics.

Skelly is still the focal point. With one minor change, the skeleton will be available once more. You can now customize the eerie LED eyes with eight different presets, allowing you to keep Skelly looking stylish for several holidays.

He gets heart eyes from one of the options, which is perfect for Valentine's Day. Skelly is now modular; if you own the previous version, you may purchase the new eye kit for $29.98. Additionally, a motorized limited-edition "servo Skelly" will be available for purchase at Home Depot. It will only be offered online for $379, as opposed to $299 for the base model.

Home Depot appears to be attempting to surpass itself by pure excess, as seen by the abundance of LEDs and servo motors across the remainder of the collection. A 6.5-foot gravedigger, a 7-foot pirate with servo-controlled eyes that dart around, an animated grim reaper that stands 12 feet tall and seems to float, and a wolf that can snarl at gullible trick-or-treaters are among the figures.

A 7-foot Frankenstein monster that is based on the Universal Pictures original and a 3.5-foot-tall Chucky doll that can smile with just the right amount of insane delight are two more examples of how Home Depot has increased its licensing efforts. Products will be available in-store by Labor Day, according to Home Depot, but starting bright and early on July 18, "many" will be available online.

