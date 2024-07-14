'I'm praying for him': Joe Biden issues statement condemning violence after Donald Trump Pennsylvania rally shooting

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a shooting incident.

On Saturday evening, President Joe Biden spoke out in response to a troubling incident at a political rally that injured former President Donald Trump. Gunshots rang out at Trump's rally, prompting his quick evacuation. From Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Biden expressed his deep concern, saying, “There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick.”

Biden spoke about national unity, saying, “It’s one of the reasons we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.” He also expressed his desire to speak with Trump soon and stated, "Apparently he's been doing well."

Details of the Donald Trump rally shooting incident

The shooting incident happened at a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was seen with blood on his face and ear as Secret Service agents rushed him off the stage. The US Secret Service confirmed that "the former President is safe" and announced an ongoing investigation into the shooting. Trump's campaign quickly reassured supporters, saying he is "fine and being checked out at a local medical facility."

In his statement, Biden expressed relief for Trump's safety and reiterated his opposition to political violence. "I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden stated. “There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Advertisement

Bipartisan support for Donald Trump

The shooting sparked a bipartisan outpouring of support for Trump, with politicians from both parties condemning the violence. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush expressed their relief that Trump was not seriously hurt.

On X, Obama stated, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.”

Bush and his wife, former First Lady Laura Bush, expressed appreciation for Trump's safety. "We are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life," Mr. Bush said.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who survived a 2011 shooting and is now a gun control advocate, also expressed concern. Giffords wrote that political violence is terrifying. She said she is holding former President Trump and all those affected by today’s indefensible act of violence in her heart. She also added that political violence is un-American and is never acceptable.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Rally Shooting: Suspected Gunman And Bystander Reported Dead; Ex-President Marked 'Safe' After Shots Fired During Event