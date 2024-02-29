PlayStation is laying off about 8% of its workforce, which will put approximately 900 workers out of work. This follows a series of developments at Sony that indicated that something similar was likely to occur. Given the continuous pattern of large layoffs in technology and games, this is not surprising.

SIE CEO reveals Insomniac Games to be affected by this layoff

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) CEO Jim Ryan confirmed the layoffs in a blog post on Tuesday, citing an email sent to staff that morning. Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, said that The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog and Marvel's Spider-Man creator Insomniac Games are among the affected studios in the United States.

Insomniac Games addresses the layoffs

Insomniac Games responded on social media with a statement regarding the matter. On Twitter, Insomniac Games made a solemn comment on Sony's newest heartbreaking wave of layoffs. They wrote, "Like several other teams across SIE and PlayStation Studios, Insomniac Games was impacted by yesterday’s layoffs. There are no sufficient words to express our feelings about it. This is a solemn and unprecedented moment for our studio."

Sony said in October that Spider-Man 2 was the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever, selling 2.5 million copies in its first 24 hours. The PS5 exclusive sold over five million copies in its first 11 days of availability, and ten million by mid-February, bringing lifetime series sales to 50 million units, according to Insomniac, which was founded in 1994 and bought by Sony in 2019.



Spider-Man 2's New Game+ upgrade will be available on March 7. It will also have voice descriptions, the option to adjust the time of day, switch tendril colors, and replay missions.

Insomniac Games recently made headlines after a data breach exposed the company's roadmaps, internal projects, and other material from past, present, and future games. Along with Insomniac Games, Firesprite and London Studio were badly impacted, with the latter likely closing completely.

