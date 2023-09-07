Kubra Khan to Sajal Aly: Pakistan's Top 9 HIGHEST-PAID actresses

The Pakistani entertainment industry is filled with some beautiful and exceptionally talented actresses. These actresses enjoy a massive fan base on both the ground-level audience and social media. These remarkable women have captured the adoration of both Pakistani and Indian audiences.So, let us take a look at the top 9 highest-paid Pakistani actresses.

Kubra Khan

Kubra Khan is one of the most prominent figures in the Pakistani industry. The beautiful actress who received praise for her performance in Alif and Hum Kaha Ke Sachey Thay charges a whopping amount of Rs 35 lakh per episode.

Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat is one of the leading actresses in the Pakistani industry. She can nail any character whether it is a simple Punjabi girl or a dancer, which makes her one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. The actress who is known for her stint in Miss Marvel and Dillagi charges a whopping amount of Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan is known as the princess of the Pakistani industry. She rose to fame with her role of Khirad Hussain in the show Humsafar. Apparently, the beautiful actress charges Rs 3 to 5 lakhs per episode.

Saba Qamar

It is definitely not easy to take your eyes of this stunning and talented lady. She has featured in shows like Jinnah Ke Naam and Fraud and reportedly charges Rs 3 to 4 lakhs. Saba has also played the lead in the 2017 Bollywood film Hindi Medium opposite late actor Irrfan Khan.

Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir is known as the Dimple girl of the Pakistani industry. The actress who has given hit shows like Titli and Mujhe Pyar Hua tha charges Rs 3 to 4 lakhs per episode.

Sanam Saeed

Sanam Saeed received critical acclaim for her role as Kashaf in the super hit drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai. She has played many challenging roles in her career and charges Rs 2 lakh 45 thousand.

Yumna Zaidi

Yumna Zaidi is currently the talk of the town. The actress’s recent show Tere Bin became a global blockbuster. She is believed to charge Rs 2 lakh per episode.

Advertisement

Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz garnered a lot of fame from her blockbuster show Suno Chanda. The actress has also featured in shows like Khuda aur Mohabbat and Jhoothi; she reportedly charges Rs 1.5 to 2 lakhs per episode.

Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly is known for her feminine charm and methodical acting skills. She has been part of successful shows like Alif and Yakeen Ka Safar and charges Rs 60 to 40 thousand for every episode.

ALSO READ: What happened in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup game? Trott reveals calculation 'was never communicated'