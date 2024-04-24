Minnesota Lawmaker Allegedly Breaks Into Stepmother's House To Steal Father's Ashes; 'I Was Just Trying To...'

Nicole Mitchell, a Democratic Minnesota state senator from Woodbury, faces felony first-degree burglary charges after allegedly breaking into her stepmother's home to retrieve her late father's belongings, which included his ashes.

The incident occurred in Detroit Lakes, and Mitchell was arrested on April 23, following a reported break-in the day before. According to CBS News, the Star Tribune, and the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Mitchell was booked into Becker County Jail after she was found in her stepmother's basement.

Alleged break-in and arrest

Authorities responded to a call about a break-in at Mitchell's stepmother's house around 4:45 a.m. on April 22. When officers arrived, they discovered Mitchell in the basement, dressed in all black, including a hat.

According to a complaint obtained by the Star Tribune, Mitchell was wearing a flashlight covered in a black sock, which appeared to be altered to control the emitted light. Additionally, a black backpack was discovered stuck in a basement window, which Mitchell later admitted was her point of entry.

Items recovered and explanations

The backpack contained two laptops, a cell phone, various Tupperware, Mitchell's driver's license, and her Minnesota Senate identification. Mitchell claimed ownership of the laptops, claiming they were hers and that one bore her stepmother's name because she had received the computer way back. However, her stepmother denied the claim. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

During her arrest, Mitchell told officers that she was attempting to retrieve items belonging to her recently deceased father. She was frustrated that her stepmother refused to communicate with her after an argument. She said, “I was just trying to get a couple of my dad's things because you wouldn't talk to me anymore." She was looking for pictures, a flannel shirt, ashes, and other sentimental belongings.

Legal proceedings and bail conditions

Mitchell appeared in court via Zoom from jail on April 23, with her bail set at $40,000. She was, however, released without bail on her own recognizance, subject to certain conditions, including not contacting her stepmother and following a restraining order issued by the judge. Mitchell is also permitted to leave the state for official business as a senator and travel to Cass County, North Dakota, without prior permission.

ALSO READ: Woman sets fire on beautician's car in eyelash extension appointment dispute; See here