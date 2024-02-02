You're in luck if you wish to drive in a regal vehicle. Late Queen Elizabeth II's Loire Blue Range Rover that belonged to her family is up for sale.

What is the price for the Range Rover?

The Queen's Range Rover is available for purchase from Bramley Motor Cars in Surrey, England, for £224,850 ($285,000). The starting price for a new vehicle is somewhat less than £100,000

Queen Elizabeth II's Range Rover description

Sales manager Jack Morgan-Jones claims that police lights and sirens were originally installed on the dark sapphire blue SUV with ivory leather seats and just 18,206 kilometers on it. He states that although that has been taken out, the grab handles that were put to make it easier for the queen to get in and out of the car are still there.

Significance

According to the auctioneer's official website, the vehicle is described as a true land yacht in its finest form. Details regarding the car's interior are also provided in the description. The vehicle features a Black Diamond finish and a luxurious black leather interior that complements the unique Black Badge Carbon Fibre trim.

The vehicle's optional extras are also listed on the website. Shooting Star Headliner, RR Monograms to Headrests, Massage Seats, Privacy Glass, and Driver Assistance Systems are included. Furthermore, until March 2024, the vehicle is provided with the remainder of its Rolls-Royce warranty and with no servicing required.

Royal family's connection to the Range Rover

During the president's state visit to the United Kingdom in April 2016, Prince Philip took the Obamas for a spin in the car. It was one of the infrequent times a sitting US president was spotted driving something other than the beast.



Land Rovers has a close relationship with the Royal Family; in fact, the brand has been granted a royal warrant since 1951. The late Queen was frequently observed in the vicinity of Windsor Castle and the royal palaces, either driving or being driven around in a Range Rover.

About Queen Elizabteh II

At the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II, the queen with the longest reign in British history passed away. She ruled for 70 years, making her the world's most-traveled head of state and one of the most powerful people in modern history.

When the United Nations learned of her passing, they observed a moment of silence in remembrance, and her subjects stood in line for up to 30 hours to pay their respects while she lay in state at Westminster Hall. Her influence was that great and her affection was that great.

