Queen Elizabeth’s Ex-Press Secretary Claims Prince William Will Support Children Amid Kate Middleton’s Cancer Treatment, Calls Him ‘The Anchor’

The Royal Family has undeniably undergone a lot over the past couple of months and has been under media scrutiny for a long time. With the recent news of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, it seems like Prince William has to be the strong pillar holding the family together.

As per reports, Ailsa Anderson, Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary, has shared exclusively with PEOPLE that amid Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis and treatment, Prince William is poised to serve as a major support for their children. Anderson highlights William's role as an 'anchor' for their family, emphasizing his commitment to adjusting his work schedule to accommodate their needs, much as he has done during Kate's hospitalization. Middleton personally delivered the public announcement in a video message, highlighting the couple's main concern for their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Anderson says that the couple's top priority is keeping their children safe and well.

“He is going to be the anchor for his children," Anderson says of William, who is now expected to stagger how he works, much like he has done since Kate was admitted to the hospital for her initial operation.

“They are protecting their children. They are thinking about their welfare above everything," she explains.

What did Kate Middleton reveal in her recent video?

In a heartfelt video, Kate Middleton revealed that after her major abdominal surgery in January, doctors discovered the presence of cancer cells. Despite successful surgery, she is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy and is in the early stages of the process. The princess further mentioned the careful explanation given to George, Charlotte, and Louis, ensuring their understanding and reassurance. Additionally, she expressed gratitude for William's unwavering support, which brought her comfort amid this challenging journey. Middleton appeared to have lost a couple of pounds and it was evident that she was indeed unwell.

Furthermore, Anderson tells PEOPLE that Princess Kate's Friday announcement will "resonate" with those living with cancer.

“I would challenge anyone who saw that not to be totally moved by her. Three million in the U,K. live with cancer and that will resonate with them," she said.

Support and well wishes pour in for Kate Middleton after her recent health update

Ailsa Anderson addresses online conspiracy theories surrounding Princess Kate's absence, urging for empathy and respect. She emphasizes the importance of focusing on recovery during illness, highlighting Kate's inner strength and the support of her husband and family.

"No one knows what goes on in anyone’s household. All the messages I have received are of sympathy. How can you not be sympathetic?" she continues, adding of Kate, "She’s not just a senior member of the royal family, but she’s also a mother of young children—she’s so young. I’m sure the whole world will be with her.” Alison says.

“People who are ill have just got to focus on that and can’t let the noise affect them. I hope she has the inner strength — and I’m sure she has — to do so," she says.

“She has the support of her husband and has his family, and her extraordinary family, through all the trolling and vitriol so she can actually focus on what’s important — which is her getting back to strength, for her wellbeing and her children and husband," Anderson adds.

Moreover, Buckingham Palace mentioned that King Charles, who is battling cancer himself, is proud of Princess Catherine (Kate) for her courage in speaking out so bravely. Meanwhile, James Middleton shared a heartfelt photo with his sister, expressing their family's support. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent their best wishes for Middleton's health and privacy.

Posting a never-before-seen photo of the two from their childhood on Instagram, James Middleton wrote, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

