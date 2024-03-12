WhatsApp is evolving, enabling users to view messages from other messaging apps even if they are not subscribers to those services. Messenger will be subject to the same. The specifics of what, how, and when it's all happening have now been verified by parent company Meta, and the adjustments are virtually complete.

Meta confirms WhatsApp's new feature

In a statement, Meta wrote, "Making messaging interoperability with third parties safe for users in Europe. On March 7th, a new EU law, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), comes into force. One of its requirements is that designated messaging services must let third-party messaging services become interoperable, provided the third-party meets a series of eligibility, including technical and security requirements.”

Although these reforms are currently limited to the EU, governments across the globe are keeping an eye on how they impact consumers and may soon pass legislation with comparable effects. The act's effective date has now passed, and Meta indicates that it is prepared for the following initial requirements:“

"One-to-one text messaging and the sharing of images, voice messages, videos, and other attached files between individual end users are required for the first year. Future requirements will include calling and group functionality.

According to Meta, users have to declare their want to receive and distribute data between services other than WhatsApp because this is an opt-in service. There is not much information as of now about how this might operate. Since WhatsApp and Messenger employ the Signal protocol, Meta has now disclosed for the first time that it will request that third parties use it.

If developers can prove that a different protocol provides equivalent security guarantees to Signal, they will be granted permission to utilize it. Signal is said to as the "current gold standard."

It says, among many other technical specifics, that third parties will have to host image or video files (when this feature is activated). Ensuring WhatsApp users' safety and privacy is crucial.

