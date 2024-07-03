The United States observes US Independence Day, a major national holiday, on July 4th each year to celebrate the nation's independence from Great Britain on the same date in 1776. Since it's a federal holiday, the stock market, government agencies, and educational institutions are closed on this day. This year, the US marks the 278th anniversary of Independence Day.

To make the occasion of USA Independence Day joyful and unforgettable, several events are held across the country on this day, including parades, spectacular fireworks, musical performances, sculpture lighting ceremonies, and more.

US Independence Day 2024: History, significance, and facts

History

The Continental Congress decided to declare independence two days earlier, on July 2, 1776, which marked the beginning of the process that resulted in the independence of the American colonies on July 4, 1776.

Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin proclaimed the thirteen colonies to be free and independent states, and twelve of the provinces formally resolved to break away from Great Britain.

The Declaration of Independence was formally adopted two days later, on July 4, 1776, establishing the colonies' position as independent and sovereign governments. The United States of America became a symbol of democracy and freedom at this crucial juncture, ushering in a new age.

Significance and Facts

The Fourth of July is a symbol of American nationalism and independence. It respects the foundational principles of the nation—liberty, democracy, and the pursuit of happiness. The first July 4 celebrations were held in the White House in 1801. It has been an annual occasion ever since.

Advertisement

Americans honor the bravery and sacrifices made by the Founding Fathers on this day in order to preserve the concepts of liberty, equality, and self-government.

5 Unknown Facts About July 4

Not on July 4th, not in July at all, was the Declaration of Independence signed.

Around 150 million hot dogs are consumed by Americans on July 4th.

Approximately 15,000 fireworks festivities for Independence Day take place annually.

On July 4, one president was born and three have passed away.

Bristol, Rhode Island, has the oldest annual Fourth of July event.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2024: Revisiting key highlights of interim budget 2024-25 ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's annual presentation