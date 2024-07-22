US President Joe Biden Will Not Be Part Of This Year's Presidential Elections; Says It's In 'Best Interest' For His Party

In a shocking turn of events, US President Joe Biden announced his departure from the presidency after completing his five-year tenure in January 2025. The President has not specified the details behind his exit but promises to address it later. With Biden out of the race, will the baton pass to Vice President Kamala Harris?

On Sunday, July 22, US President Joe Biden announced on X (formally Twitter) about renouncing from this year’s presidential race. “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” his post read.

His statement also clarified that he will provide details behind his decision to back down to the public sometime in the future. This announcement came in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt that increased the tension at the White House ahead of the elections. With Biden backing down, the White House race has entered uncharted territory.

Biden said farewell to his Presidency in a lengthy post congratulating the American people for overcoming a pandemic and the “worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.” He also expressed gratitude to his associates, staff, and Vice President Kamala Harris for being an “excellent partner” during his tenure.

Who could be Biden’s replacement?

Before Biden announced stepping down from reelection, it was believed that he would have defeated his predecessor and rival Trump in the race. The latter has openly criticized Biden and even addressed him as “the worst president,” according to CNN broadcaster.

“He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country,” Donald Trump said.

Thirty-five congressional Democrats, representing more than 10% of the party’s members in Congress, had reportedly asked Biden to drop out after the June 27 debate against Trump, which left the party concerned over the current president’s ability to carry out his duties for another tenure.

A report by Reuters earlier said that with Biden out of the race, all eyes are on Vice President Kamala Harris—who is most suitable to take over when he officially steps down.