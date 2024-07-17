Anything that becomes popular on social media is likely to go viral, and the audience's reaction—whether favorable or unfavorable—largely determines how it is received. A TikTok video this past weekend that showed female office workers singing about their appearance—describing themselves sparked a frenzy of conversation.

What exactly is the Gen Z Boss And A Mini trend?

A seemingly random video with a few women in it is credited with starting the trend, according to Glamour. To the same strangely engrossing tune, every woman describes a piece of attire. The women describe themselves as "sambas and a little red bag," "cowboy boots and blowie," and "boots and a slicked back bun."

The video gained popularity and went viral as more and more women followed the trend, along with their friends. Some even incorporated physical characteristics or personal traits into their descriptions of themselves, in addition to their clothing.

It was eventually decided to be taken on by a few colleagues at the Australian company TBH Skincare. In the video, an elegantly dressed group of women at an office gave the trend a special twist.

The women were heard chanting the lines along with the music saying, "Gen Z boss and a mini. Itty bitty t–ties and a bob," the gaggle repeats mimicking the space witch coven's parodied chorus from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte.

The group was severely criticized for the corporate and embarrassing nature of the video, which many viewers found offensive, on X. One wit joked, "The HR department one hour before doing engineering layoffs," with a video of the meaningless chant displayed.

The chant further continued, “Five-foot-3-inches and an attitude. Secret pouch and a trench. New Frank Green and a sneaky link. Fake tan hands and a hoop.”

TikTok trend faces backlash

The video received backlash for being cringe and meaningless. Several critics also saw it as proof that the supposedly cool Gen Zers had completely changed and become the millennials they frequently criticize for their allegedly "cringe-worthy" actions.

