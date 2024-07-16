TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Popular internet personality Bella Thomson, also known as Bella Brave to her fans, has died. Brave's mother, Kyla Thomson, announced the 10-year-old's demise on social media. She wrote, "Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14, 2024, at 4:19 pm ET. Bella passed away peacefully in our arms.”

TikTok star Bella Brave passes away at 10 from a prolonged health battle

Kyla confirmed her death a week after her daughter was put into a medically induced coma. Bella Brave was diagnosed with other health concerns in addition to her severe combined immunodeficiency at birth. She was brought to the hospital in May due to an acute oxygen shortage that got worse.

Bella's parents, Kyla and Lyle, highlighted her life-threatening health difficulties, including severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) and Hirschsprung's disease, on social media. However, Bella rose to fame for showing a lively and brave attitude towards life, even after going through so much health-wise.

Bella Brave and her mother shared TikToker's journey on social media

Bella and Kyla swiftly amassed over 7 million TikTok followers and 337K Instagram followers by sharing their experiences with various medical problems. Halsey is one of the many friends Bella has had throughout her life. She first contacted Kyla's mother on one of their social media accounts years ago and interacted with her.

After the little one's death, the singer-songwriter shared a picture of herself and Bella during their early-year reunion on social media, along with a moving message.

Ryan Reynolds visited Bella Brave

Reynolds visited Bella in the hospital recently, and Kyla captured the visit in several TikTok videos. The two charmingly conversed in a highly viral video that has received over 25 million views.

