What is Flat White Coffee? Exploring beverage as Google Doodle celebrates beverage with animated illustration

In a world where coffee culture is as diverse as the beans themselves, one particular brew has won the hearts and taste buds of coffee lovers all over the world. Today's Google Doodle features an animated illustration of the flat white, a popular coffee beverage as per NDTV. But what exactly is a flat white, and why is it gaining such popularity? Let us delve into the essence of this creamy concoction.

Origins and evolution

The flat white, which is believed to have originated in Australia and New Zealand, first appeared on the coffee scene in the 1980s. On March 11, 2011, this beverage reached a significant milestone when it was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary. Its origins are shrouded in the bustling cafes of Sydney and Auckland, where it quickly became popular among coffee enthusiasts.

The flat white has evolved gradually over time to cater to changing tastes and preferences. Originally made with whole milk, modern versions frequently use plant-based alternatives like oat milk, reflecting changing dietary trends and a growing demand for dairy-free options.

What sets it apart?

A flat white's unique composition sets it apart from other espresso-based beverages. It has a velvety texture and a rich flavor profile because it combines steamed milk and a double shot of espresso in a perfect balance. Unlike its frothier counterparts, such as cappuccinos and lattes, the flat white has a smooth and creamy consistency, making it a popular choice for those looking for a less intense foam experience.

The appeal of the flat white goes beyond its delicious flavor. In cafes across Australia and New Zealand, skilled baristas show their skills by creating intricate latte art while preparing this iconic beverage. This visual spectacle adds a touch of artistry to the coffee-drinking experience, capturing customers and increasing their enjoyment.

How to make your own

For those who want to experience the magic of a flat white at home, mastering the art of preparation is essential. Here's a simple recipe to help you:

Begin by brewing a double shot of espresso with your preferred method, whether an espresso machine, Moka Pot, or AeroPress.

Steam your milk to perfection, creating a silky texture with microfoam bubbles. Whole milk is best for achieving the desired consistency, but skimmed or semi-skimmed milk will also suffice.

Gently tap the milk jug against your countertop to remove any excess bubbles from the steamed milk.

Carefully pour the steamed milk over the espresso, using a spoon to keep the foam in the pitcher. This ensures that the espresso crema remains intact, resulting in a perfect flat white.

With these simple steps, you can enjoy the delectable taste of a flat white without leaving the comfort of your own kitchen.

