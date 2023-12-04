What is Julia Roberts’s net worth as of 2023? Exploring her career and fortune following latest remarks on new film

Julia Roberts, the renowned actress with a decades-long career, continues to amaze audiences and preserve her place as one of Hollywood's brightest stars. Her net worth is estimated to be $250 million as of 2023, a tribute to her enduring brilliance, bankability, and commercial savvy as per Celebrity Net Worth.

From Pretty Woman to thrilling frights: Leave the World Behind

In her most recent project, the psychological thriller Leave the World Behind, Roberts collaborates with Ethan Hawke, which is directed by Sam Esmail. Even the seasoned actor was kept on the edge of her seat. Roberts confessed that she was too scared to read Rumaan Alam's original novel after dark, a tribute to the story's riveting quality.

The film, produced by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama through their Higher Ground firm, promises to be both eerie and terrifying, adding a new layer to the actress's broad résumé.

Roberts shot to fame with her breakthrough performance in Pretty Woman, co-starring Richard Gere. Surprisingly, the film's roots were far different from the romantic comedy that fans grew to adore.

Named initially $3,000, it depicted a much darker tale with Vivian as a heroin addict, where the story ended on a depressing note. With Disney's help, the concept was turned into the humorous and adored Pretty Woman. This film not only cemented Roberts' status in Hollywood but also laid the groundwork for her enormous financial potential.

Hollywood's million-dollar leading lady: Exploring Julia's earnings

Roberts' path to becoming one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses has been distinguished by a string of large salaries. Payments for her early parts ranged from $50,000 for Mystic Pizza to a big jump of $300,000 for Pretty Woman. Her wages increased in tandem with her star power.

In the 1990s, she was paid multi-million dollar salaries for films such as Notting Hill, Runaway Bride, and the Oscar-winning Erin Brockovich, for which she received a whopping $20 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Julia's ability to dependably deliver at the box office established her as one of the industry's most bankable actresses, ensuring her spot among the world's highest-paid celebrities.

Julia's philanthropy and real estate ventures

While Roberts's presence on the silver screen is unmistakable, her reach goes beyond Hollywood. She is an enthusiastic supporter of organizations, particularly UNICEF, and has utilized her position to raise awareness about a variety of global concerns.

Roberts has also moved into business, working as the worldwide brand ambassador for Lancome Paris since 2009, earning a hefty $10 million yearly. Her real estate holdings are as significant, including homes in Malibu, New York, and a ranch in Taos, New Mexico. She and her husband, Daniel Moder, recently sold a Victorian-style property in San Francisco, demonstrating her talent for real estate investments.

