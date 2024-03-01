Google announced the YouTube Create App in September 2023, to provide innovative and effective ways to make it easier for consumers to create videos while also competing with TikTok's features. Since then, the YouTube Create App has undergone multiple updates.



YouTube Create allows creators to edit long-form videos and YouTube Shorts for free. The YouTube Create app, which was released in the United States in September, is now available in 21 countries.



Initially, YouTube Create was only available to users in eight countries. On February 28, YouTube stated that it would more than double the number of regions with access to the cross-format editing suite. The 13 newly added nations include YouTube-loving areas such as Brazil, Canada, and Turkey, which host some of the world's most popular Shorts channels.

How to Create a YouTube Project Create App.

Open the YouTube Create app and sign in with your Google account.

On the home screen, tap the + sign to start the project.

Choose photographs and videos from your gallery to incorporate into your creations.

Finally, tap Import to add images and videos to your projects.

Some of the editing features include audio clean-up to reduce background noise and automatic captioning in English, Hindi, and Spanish. Creators can also use filters, effects, transitions, and a large library of royalty-free music tracks and sound effects. The app supports direct YouTube publishing for both short and long-form videos.

From now on, users in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey have access to the tool. YouTube Create is similar to CapCut in that it provides a comprehensive toolkit for personalizing and optimizing visual narratives, to increase the appeal and impact of video clips.



YouTube Create is currently only available to Android users, however its accessibility extends beyond regional limits. YouTube, which is currently available in India, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, South Korea, and Indonesia, plans to expand its reach and add additional nations to the list.

