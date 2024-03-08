What’s Laken Riley Act? US House of Representatives passes bill named after murdered Augusta University nursing student

The United States House of Representatives has approved the Laken Riley Act, a critical legislative measure prompted by the tragic murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, as per a report from Atlanta News First. The bill, spearheaded by Georgia Representative Mike Collins, seeks to address immigration policies, particularly those involving undocumented immigrants charged with theft.

The genesis of the Laken Riley Act

Laken Riley's tragic death on the University of Georgia campus last month sent shockwaves across the country. Jose Ibarra, an undocumented immigrant, is facing murder charges in connection with her death.

Collins highlighted the immigration reform and the need to prevent similar tragedies from occurring. "The senseless murder of Laken Riley by Jose Ibarra, who had no business being in this country, was another wakeup call," he said.

Key provisions of the Laken Riley Act

The Laken Riley Act, which is currently awaiting Senate approval, has significant implications for immigration policies. Among its main provisions:

Critics of President Biden's border policies call for the reinstatement of "Remain in Mexico" protocols.

Amendment to federal law requiring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue detainers for undocumented individuals charged with theft-related crimes.

State Attorneys General are empowered to seek legal action against the Secretary of Homeland Security for immigration policy failures that affect their constituents.

Political response and state-level initiatives

The Laken Riley Act echoes broader immigration discussions at the federal and state levels. Georgia House Bill 1105, which is currently being reviewed, seeks to require local law enforcement to collaborate with federal agents in enforcing immigration laws. Additionally, it proposes penalties for officials who fail to report prisoners' immigration statuses to federal authorities.

Republican Senator Randy Robertson has also introduced legislation to strengthen enforcement of Georgia's sanctuary cities law, aiming to withhold state funding and revoke sovereign immunity from local governments that practice sanctuary policies.

Debate and opposition

While supporters advocate for increased public safety measures, critics warn against using tragedies for political gain. Democratic Representative Pedro Marin emphasized the importance of moving away from using minorities and immigrants as political pawns, calling for a more humane approach to immigration reform.

Opponents of HB 1105 question its effectiveness, claiming that it may not improve public safety in Georgia. Supporters, including Republican Representative Jesse Petrea, emphasize the bill's focus on ensuring that jailed immigrants comply with existing reporting requirements.

In response to these legislative efforts, President Biden mentioned Laken Riley's murder during his State of the Union address, shedding light on comprehensive immigration reform.

