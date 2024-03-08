To retain their respective presidential candidacies, Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump are vying for Nikki Haley's voters. On Wednesday, Haley withdrew from the Republican race for the presidential nomination, but she did not support Trump. Instead, she stated that Trump now needed to "earn" the support of those voters who had not previously endorsed him.

President Joe Biden's State of the Union address

Amidst Nikki Hlaey's withdrawal, tonight is President Joe Biden's third State of the Union address. President Biden can directly address voters about current policies and share his ideas for the future during the constitutionally required annual check-in with the American people.

President Biden is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress, during which he is expected to cover immigration, aid to Ukraine, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Here's how and when to watch President Biden's State of the Union address!

Time

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT), President Biden is expected to deliver his State of the Union Address.

Where to watch the State of Union Address with cable

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and PBS will all carry live coverage of tonight's State of the Union address. The State of the Union speech, complete with an ASL interpretation, is also available for live streaming at WhiteHouse.Gov.

Advertisement

Where to watch the State of Union Address without cable

President Biden's speech will be aired on major cable networks, but if you have a live TV streaming subscription, you may also watch the President's speech online. The sites listed below will stream President Biden's State of the Union speech. (Options for streaming will need an internet provider.)

Stream available on Paramount+

A Paramount+ membership with Showtime is one of the simplest ways to watch all live events broadcast on CBS if you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, including the 2024 State of the Union speech and NFL games shown on CBS the next season. With its Paramount+ with Showtime tier, the streamer provides access to any event that is nationally televised on CBS.

Other online sites where you can watch the stream are Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, and others with the help of a subscription.

ALSO READ: How will Meta enable WhatsApp's encrypted chats to interact with third-party services? Deets here