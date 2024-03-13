Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Molly McNearney Claims She Tried to Stop Him From Reading Trump's Comments at Oscars 2024

Jimmy Kimmel has been hosting his talk show for years now. He has also been an Oscar host more than once, and every time his jokes, opening monologues and event rhetorics make everyone happy. He constantly uses sarcasm and gets away with making big statements. But why did Molly McNearney, a proud wife and better half of Kimmel since 2013, stop her husband from reading out Donald Trump’s comments on stage? Find out.

What did Molly McNearney do about the Jimmy Kimmel-Trump controversy?

Molly was the co-executive producer of the awards telecast and revealed that she was unsure of this move. In an interview with Variety Molly also added “I will tell you, I’m really not proud of this, but I tried to talk Jimmy out of reading that,” and said further, “I feel like my instincts are usually right, but I was totally off on that."

She also said the joke was a “risk” as giving any airtime to Trump can mean more controversies. She also added, stating, "I just wanted to make sure it ended well, and I didn’t want it to end on a sour note.” But supporting her husband Jimmy, Molly said she was sure that he had a conviction and shine with a glint in his eye that convinced her about this.

What did Jimmy Kimmel do at the Oscars 2024?

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t agree with his wife and created an Oscar moment that would be etched as one of the funniest moments in the History of the Academy Awards. The 56-year-old had replied on stage about a comment Trump made on his social media after listening to Jimmy’s opening monologue at Oscars. While everyone found it funny and interesting, Trump found it “less than average” and a speech where Jimmy was “trying too hard”. He even called the show “boring”.

Despite being warned by wife Molly, as Jimmy later revealed in an interview, he still went ahead and asked this about Trump, "I'm surprised you're still [up] — isn’t it past your jail time?"

The audience was laughing out loud. Kimmel later opened up in an interview about this incident and said that as the night was ending producers wanted Jimmy to kill some time and the Donald Trump post came in handy. However, Kimmel also reveals how he would never win an argument in his household again.

