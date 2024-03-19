What is Donald Trump's net worth? Find out amid claims of financial strain in wake of civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump's net worth is being closely scrutinized amid a flurry of legal battles and swirling allegations of financial strain. Recent developments in a civil fraud trial in New York have brought his financial affairs to the forefront, raising concerns about the true extent of his wealth.

Trump's net worth

Donald Trump has always claimed to be a billionaire, but the numbers tell a different story. Forbes estimates his wealth at USD 2.6 billion, but Trump has given conflicting figures.

In a deposition last year, he claimed to have "substantially more than USD 400 million in cash," but other reports suggest his fortune is closer to USD 350 million. With so many different accounts, it's difficult to determine exactly how much Trump is worth.

Court orders hefty payment amidst bond struggle

In a recent court ruling, Donald Trump was ordered to pay a substantial sum of USD 454 million for fraudulent activities related to his real estate dealings in New York. Despite attempts to obtain a bond for his civil fraud trial, Trump's legal team was rejected by 30 companies, citing a practical impossibility of meeting the stringent requirements.

According to reports, Trump's attorneys have submitted a plea to postpone the fine's enforcement, citing difficulties in obtaining the required collateral. The gravity of the situation is underscored by New York Judge Arthur Engoron's order, which initially totaled USD 355 million but increased to USD 454 million with accruing interest.

Advertisement

Contrasting claims of wealth

Despite claims of financial prowess, Trump's true net worth remains a source of contention. While Forbes estimates Trump's net worth at USD 2.6 billion, his own statements in a deposition point to a much lower figure, with reports indicating cash holdings closer to USD 350 million.

Furthermore, Trump is facing mounting liabilities, including court judgment penalties and payments to entities such as The New York Times, Hillary Clinton, and Orbis Business Intelligence, among others. The magnitude of these financial obligations calls into question his financial stability.

Assets and investments

Trump's financial portfolio includes a wide range of assets, from New York real estate projects to international golf courses and hotels. His holdings include a USD 500 million interest in Manhattan's 1290 Avenue of the Americas office complex, as well as liquid assets estimated to be worth around USD 600 million.

Furthermore, investments such as the Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort, worth approximately USD 300 million, show his extensive financial interests. Despite these assets, Trump's ability to meet his financial obligations is uncertain due to ongoing legal battles and mounting debts.

ALSO READ: Will Space X's Starship rocket be on Mars in next 5 years? Here's what CEO Elon Musk had to say