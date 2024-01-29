Where Is The Mona Lisa Displayed? Location Explored As Activists Throw Soup At Da Vinci's Painting

Mona Lisa is by far one of the most famous paintings in the entire world. Everyone is aware of its significance and knows that it's a certified masterpiece. But this fame has also brought some malicious figures towards this artwork who have tried to vandalize or steal it over the years.

Where is the Mona Lisa displayed?

Mona Lisa is currently being displayed at the famous Louvre museum in France. The painting has had a significant history at the museum and is known to attract various figures who have attempted to either steal it or make some point by vandalizing it.

The portrait has been in the famous museum since 1804. It had once adorned the private quarters of Napoleon Bonaparte as well. In 1911, the Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre, which understandably caused a major international scandal, but it was then brought back and kept in the museum again.

Since the 1950s, the painting has been put behind a safety glass in order to protect it from unruly visitors in the museum. Time and again, various attempts have been made to make a political statement by vandalizing the painting as it has come to represent the French elite in some way due to its prestigious nature.

As recently as 2022, an activist threw a cake at the painting in order to make a point about environmentalism, which was again repeated by the recent incident of an activist throwing soup at it.

Why did the activists throw soup at the Mona Lisa?

A video showing the incident happening in real time reveals that it was two female activists who threw the soup at the beloved painting. The two activists were trying to make some sort of point about the farmer's issues by this gesture.

"What is more important? Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food?" The two women are seen shouting, continuing, "Your agricultural system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work."

The French Minister for Culture, Rachida Dati, came forward and condemned the whole issue, even going as far as to say that there could be no cause that could justify targeting the Mona Lisa.

