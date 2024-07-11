Popular TikTok personality Bella Brave, who is just 10 years old, is presently intubated and in a medically induced coma. Bella Thomson's mother, Kyla Thomson, provided fans with an update on her daughter's status on Tuesday via a post on her Instagram account.

Why is Bella Brave popular?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the little TikToker, whose actual name is Bella Thomson, gained millions of followers on the social media platform by sharing her experiences with immunodeficiencies and Hirschsprung's disease, a congenital illness that results in intestine and bowel problems.

Bella's mother, Kyla, regularly updates fans on her daughter's health on social media

Bella's mother recently wrote in a post, "They’ve told us they don’t know if she’ll survive this. I know she will. I know she has an army praying for her." According to a previous post by Kyla, Bella may have acquired popcorn lung, or Bronchiolitis Obliterans, which is described as “an irreversible and chronic condition” by the American Lung Association, as a result of a viral infection in her lungs.

Tragically, Kyla went on to update her more than 335,000 followers on Bella's status, revealing that she was having trouble breathing and was on 100% o2 before being put into an oxygen tank. In a subsequent post, Kyla revealed that medical professionals are still baffled as to why her daughter's health has declined so quickly.

In the past, Bella's mother revealed that Bella was fully aware of what was happening and that physicians also had her on large dosages of steroids.

Advertisement

Bella Brave- a true inspiration to many

Ryan Reynolds visited Bella in December when she was healing from her gut transplant procedure. The two charmingly conversed in a highly viral video that has received over 25 million views. Bella has always motivated people throughout the world with her positive attitude and tenacity despite having several serious medical issues.

ALSO READ: Who was Ethan Lawrence? 19-year-old Florida dad dies tragically after getting struck by a lightning while jogging