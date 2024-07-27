Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who staged her own kidnapping last year, spoke for the first time since her sentencing in March. Russell, a 27-year-old nursing student, grabbed headlines in July 2023 after she made a 911 call, which led to her being reported missing.

Carlee Russell opens up for the first time since her sentencing

She eventually admitted that it had been a hoax and in March, she was sentenced to a probationary term. Following the search, hundreds of concerned community members joined the investigation along with local, state, and federal authorities, turning the search into a statewide manhunt.

Russell celebrated her 27th birthday by posting a private photo to her social media accounts and penned a long caption on her experiences in the past year. She wrote, "God not only allowed me to see another year but He changed the trajectory of my life from the negative place I was in this time last year."

What happened to Carlee Russell on July 13, 2023?

Carlee Russell, a nursing student, reported sighting a toddler strolling alongside an interstate in Hoover, Alabama, to 911 on July 13. Russell reportedly informed a dispatcher she would pull over to help the child; she then called her brother's girlfriend, who overheard Russell scream, according to a police statement about the event. After that, Russell disappeared for 49 hours.

Advertisement

Her car was still running, and Russell was nowhere to be seen when the cops arrived on the site. According to her parents, Russell was not in a good state and claimed to have been abducted when she eventually arrived at her parents' house. Russell told police she experienced a terrifying encounter that included multiple escapes, forced, nonconsensual nude photos, and an 18-wheeler truck.

Police claimed that Russell's internet search history revealed some "strange" behavior and that there was no evidence of a guy or a toddler on the side of the road at the time of the alleged occurrence, but they were unable to verify Russell's story at first.

Russell eventually admitted through her attorney that "there was no kidnapping" and that some of the details in her account were incorrect; however, she entered a not-guilty plea for submitting a fraudulent police report in October. Russell pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of making a false police report in March.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Wade Wilson? All about Deadpool namesake killer as he awaits sentencing