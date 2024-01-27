TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to rape.

Donald J. Trump, the ex-president, got slapped with a hefty bill of $83.3 million by a Manhattan jury last Friday. The payment was ordered to compensate writer E. Jean Carroll, whom he defamed in 2019 after she accused him of a rape that allegedly took place decades ago. Trump didn't hold back, as he continued to attack her through social media posts, news conferences, and even during the trial.

Carroll will be given $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive penalties. The former president will pay Carroll $18.3 million to $11 million in compensatory damages to fund a reputational restoration campaign. The $7.3 million is for the mental distress caused by Trump's 2019 public remarks. Carroll and her legal team departed court in a black SUV, smiling.

Who is E Jean Carroll?

E Jean Carroll is an American journalist, author, and former advice columnist for Elle magazine. She is presently involved in two defamation cases against former US President Donald Trump, whom she accuses of sexually assaulting her in a department shop changing room in the mid-1990s.

Carroll was born in Detroit, Michigan, and raised in Indiana. She graduated from Indiana University and was crowned Miss Indiana University and Miss Cheerleader USA. She relocated to New York and became a successful writer for top-tier publications such as Esquire, Rolling Stone, and Playboy. She also wrote for Saturday Night Live and hosted a TV chat program called 'Ask E Jean'.

Advertisement

Carroll's lawsuit is based on her 2019 book What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal, published by New York Magazine, revealed her alleged meeting with Trump in a department store dressing room in Manhattan in 1996. She said that the previous president assaulted her and then threatened her to remain silent. She has accused other major individuals, like former CBS CEO Les Moonves, of sexual assault.

In May 2023, a New York jury found Trump responsible for defamation and sexual abuse, awarding Carroll $5 million in damages. Trump has appealed the ruling, and the matter is still ongoing. Carroll also filed a second defamation complaint against Trump in federal court, demanding damages of more than $10 million.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump defeats Nikki Haley as he wins Republican primary in New Hampshire; inches closer to presidential nomination