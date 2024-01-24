Former President Donald Trump has moved closer to securing the Republican presidential nomination after beating Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary. With the latest GOP Primary results, it appears that a rematch between US President and Democratic Leader Joe Biden and Republican former US President Donald Trump is quite likely to happen.

In his winning speech, Trump said, "We won New Hampshire three times now, three. We win it every time, we win the primary, we win the generals."

Nikki Haley says she's still in the race

Nikki Haley appears to have suffered a defeat in her efforts to reset the GOP nomination contest. She was the race's last significant opponent after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his presidential candidacy over the weekend, leaving her as the only possible rival to Trump.

Trump's victory is a setback for Nikki Haley, who finished second and has made significant investments in New Hampshire. The former U.N. ambassador congratulated Trump on his victory Tuesday, but stressed that "this race is far from over." Some have questioned if Haley's candidacy will continue into February's South Carolina primary.

Nikki Haley to face Trump in South Carolina

New Hampshire was significantly more favorable to Haley than the states she will face later in the election, and continuing into February will be a difficult sell unless she wins or loses narrowly. Haley's next must-win goal will be in her home state of South Carolina. Nikki Haley had stepped up her criticism of former President Donald Trump, questioning his mental acumen and positioning herself as a uniting candidate who could bring in generational change.

Advertisement

Nikki Haley stated that putting Donald Trump the Republican nominee for the US Presidential Elections 2024 is a 'Biden triumph'. Donald Trump won the Iowa caucus by 30 points. Nikki Haley finished third, trailing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose campaign concluded last week.

The next state in which Donald Trump and Nikki Haley will compete is South Carolina, which has its primary next month. Nikki Haley was twice elected governor of her home state, but nearly every top-elected Republican in South Carolina supports Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

ALSO READ: Charles Osgood passes away at 91: Taking a look back at the veteran TV host's life and career