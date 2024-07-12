Echo Michelle Lloyd went missing on Mother's Day in 2020 and hasn't been traced ever since. Investigators in central Missouri are still looking for answers regarding the disappearance of the 47-year-old mother of four children. In a March 2024 update, Sheriff Eric Knox stated, "This is a case that has never left our thoughts here at the Benton County Sheriff's Office."

When was Echo Michelle Lloyd reported missing?

According to the sheriff, Lloyd was initially reported missing on May 15, 2020, after her daughter told authorities that she hadn't seen her mother in two weeks. Her last known location was a Climax Springs, Missouri, Dollar General.

Echo's daughter reported her missing after she didn't receive any calls

Kelsey Smith, the daughter, told NBC's Dateline after speaking with her mother the day before, that she had initially driven to her Edwards, Missouri, home on May 10 to give her flowers and a Mother's Day card. She called Lloyd when she realized he wasn't home, but she didn't get a response. She then placed the card and flowers on the porch and left.

Echo's daughter worried about her mother when calls to her house and cell phones that week went to voicemail. Echo had her car in the driveway and her purse inside the home containing her cash, ID, and wallet, but her keys, mobile phone, and pistol were gone. The case was being investigated by the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Echo's family suspects foul play in her missing

According to Kelsey, who spoke with Dateline, Echo had moved into the home on ten acres close to a lake, and her mother and stepfather had split up peacefully a few years prior. According to Kelsey, she and her family suspect foul play in Echo's missing and don't know why she would leave them, especially because she doesn't have any money or identification.

Investigators are still looking into the missing case

Authorities have so far not found any foul play in her missing. The case has since been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Drug and Crime Control Division. On December 31, 2023, Lloyd's family posted the most recent update on the Facebook page "Bring Echo Home," stating they are still looking for information.

