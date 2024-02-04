Who is Justin McCauley? Tesla employee arrested for threatening to kill Elon Musk and Joe Biden

Justin McCauley, a 31-year-old Tesla employee from Minnesota, recently made news after being detained in Texas on allegations of making terrorist threats against US President Joe Biden and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, as per NDTV. McCauley's worrisome words sparked concern and resulted in immediate law enforcement action.

Threats unveiled: McCauley's digital declaration

The disturbing saga began when McCauley declared his plans online. McCauley blatantly said on platform X that he intended to assassinate Joe Biden and Elon Musk, as well as make menacing comments to their associated companies. In one tweet, he announced, "@JoeBiden @X @Tesla @Elonmusk, I am planning to kill all of you." These aggressive posts drew the attention of authorities, who responded immediately.

Trail of concern: From Minnesota to Texas

McCuley's journey from Minnesota to Texas was filled with unexpected encounters and red flags. His wife, alarmed by his declarations and his decision to leave for Texas and never to return, immediately alerted Rogers Police. McCauley, who was conscious of potential surveillance, left his phone behind. This, combined with his frightening online threats, worsened the issue.

On January 26, Oklahoma law enforcement intercepted McCauley as he crossed state lines. During this conversation, he stated a wish to talk with the US President, which raised further concerns. His mysterious remark, "Wouldn't you want to talk to the president if you knew you were going to die tomorrow?" prompted major questions about his mental health and intentions.

Confrontation in Austin: Arrest and alleged threat call

McCauley continued his aggressive approach when he arrived in Austin, Texas. The local authorities apprehended him during his effort to visit the Tesla Gigafactory to speak with Elon Musk. The situation became more alarming when a threat call was reported at the Tesla Gigafactory. While it is unclear whether McCauley was responsible for this call, the timing and circumstances contributed to the gravity of the issue.

McCauley's threats were set against a backdrop of Elon Musk's own concerns about his safety. In December 2022, Musk openly highlighted the huge risk he perceives, saying, "The risk of something bad happening to me or even literally being shot at is quite significant." His cautious tone, which he displayed over a two-hour audio chat on Twitter Spaces, emphasized the hazards that high-profile personalities like himself face.

Meanwhile, Justin McCauley's arrest is a reminder of the risks of making threats against public personalities, as well as how seriously law enforcement takes such activities. His online declarations, combined with in-person interactions, demanded immediate intervention.

As the court procedures continue, doubts about McCauley's motivations and mental health remain, as do the larger backdrop of safety concerns for public personalities such as Elon Musk.

