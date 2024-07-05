Who is Keir Starmer? All about UK's New Prime Minister as Labour Party earns landslide win

Following the Labour Party's historic victory in the general election, Keir Starmer is expected to take over as prime minister of the United Kingdom. In the House of Commons, Labour won 412 of the 650 seats, while the Conservative Party was severely weakened, holding onto just 121 seats, as per CBS. \

Let's take a closer look at Keir Starmer and the potential consequences of his leadership for the UK is provided here.

Keir Starmer's early life and career

Keir Starmer was born in Surrey, just outside London. His mother worked for the NHS, and his father was a toolmaker. Starmer's upbringing in a working-class family influenced his political views. His mother had Still's disease, an inflammatory condition, and died shortly after Starmer was first elected to Parliament in 2015. His father died three years later. Starmer frequently discusses his parents and their influence, though he has admitted to a strained relationship with his father.

Starmer was the first in his family to go to university. After graduation, he helped run Socialist Alternatives, a left-wing magazine, before pursuing a legal career. In 2008, he was appointed head of public prosecutions, overseeing the Crown Prosecution Service. In recognition of his contributions to criminal justice, he was knighted in 2014, a year before entering politics.

Keir Starmer's Labour leadership and election victory

Starmer took over the Labour Party leadership in 2020, following the party's worst general election defeat in 85 years. He aimed to restore the party's electoral viability by bringing it closer to the political center and broadening its appeal. This strategy has garnered both praise and criticism.

Advertisement

He expelled former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after he downplayed the findings of an antisemitism inquiry. "Sometimes you have to be ruthless to be a good leader," Starmer told Esquire.

Labour's landslide victory is viewed as a reaction to years of economic hardship and political instability under the Conservative government. Rishi Sunak, the current prime minister, conceded defeat, acknowledging the voters' sobering verdict on his party. Sunak resigned, and Starmer will meet King Charles III to be formally invited to form a new government.

Keir Starmer’s political style and vision

Throughout his tenure as Labour leader, Starmer has taken a managerial approach, giving pragmatic solutions over ideological battles. Despite being labeled 'boring' by critics, he has embraced this image, viewing it as proof of his effectiveness. "If they are calling you boring, you're winning," he told ITV.

Starmer's centrism has sparked some controversy within his party, particularly among those who believe he has betrayed socialist principles. Many voters, however, have appreciated his priority on practical governance over political posturing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who was Macie Hill? All about tragic Kaysville Independence Day incident on 8-year-old girl's death anniversary