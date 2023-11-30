Who is Margot Robbie’s mother, Sarie Kessler? Exploring her life, career and their sweet bond

Margot Robbie, the accomplished actress known for her roles in various Hollywood blockbusters, shares an incredibly close bond with her mom, Sarie Kessler. Despite living miles apart, their relationship is a testament to unwavering support, shared moments, and deep affection.

A strong upbringing by a single mom

Sarie Kessler, a resilient single mother, raised Margot and her siblings single-handedly after her ex-husband, Doug Robbie, left the family when Margot was just five years old. Kessler managed the upbringing of four children at a farm in Australia's Gold Coast, instilling strong values and resilience in her kids.

As reported by People, despite their unconventional upbringing, Margot's early inclination towards acting was evident. Kessler, while initially oblivious to her daughter's acting potential, acknowledged Margot's precocious nature and performance flair as a child .

Kessler's profession and impact

Apart from being a devoted mother, Sarie Kessler is a physiotherapist, lending her expertise to patients dealing with pain and mobility issues. Her focus, particularly during her children's upbringing, centered on working with the elderly, eventually shifting towards helping children with disabilities.

Margot fondly describes her mother as having a heart of gold and admires her as the most morally upright person she knows. Inspired by her mother's work and compassion, Margot actively engages with charitable organizations supporting young Australians with disabilities, showcasing her dedication to causes close to her heart.

An enduring bond

Margot Robbie deeply admires and respects her mother, showing it through their shared experiences. Despite starting with little money, Margot made sure to repay every cent borrowed from her mom once she became successful.

Their bond reached a high point when, after finding success in Hollywood, Margot fulfilled a cherished dream by paying off her mother's mortgage as a special gift on her 60th birthday in 2014.

Beyond personal achievements, they often attend events together, appearing on red carpets at film festivals and Hollywood gatherings. Their joint presence reflects their strong bond and shared joy in Margot's success.

The unlikely fashion journey and shared memories

Margot's mom, Sarie, finds it fascinating how Margot went from growing up in a farm to becoming a famous fashion icon. Margot used to wear simple clothes like board shorts and mismatched T-shirts when she was young, but now she wears glamorous and stylish outfits.

Looking at old pictures together, they both laugh at how much Margot's style has changed over the years. Sarie is amazed to see how Margot, who used to wear farm boots, is now seen next to famous fashion stars.

Their moments together show how close Margot and Sarie are. The mother-daughter duo faced challenges together and have built a strong, loving bond over the years.

